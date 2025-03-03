Kuwait: Jazeera Airways is thrilled to announce its March Mega Sale, offering exclusive one-way fares starting from KD 14 and up to 10% off on pre-order meals and excess baggage fees. This limited-time sale is available exclusively from 2nd to 4th March, with travel dates extending up to 25 March 2025, the perfect opportunity to visit family and friends overseas during the Holy month of Ramadan.

The March Mega Sale features discounted one-way fares from an impressive range of destinations across the Middle East and Africa, Central and South Asia and Europe. In addition to the exceptional fares, this new promo offers passengers up to 10% off on pre-order meals and excess baggage fees. This added benefit is designed to make travel even more enjoyable and cost-effective, ensuring that every journey is comfortable and convenient.

Krishnan Balakrishnan, Deputy CEO and CFO of Jazeera Airways said: “Jazeera Airways is dedicated to delivering exceptional travel experiences and outstanding value to our passengers. With our March Mega Sale and discounts on select services, travelers can enjoy additional savings on their upcoming trips throughout the month.”

Travelers can visit the Jazeera Airways website: www.jazeeraairways.com, app or contact the call center at 177 to book their tickets for this special promo. This offer is available on a first-come, first-served basis and applies exclusively to one-way journeys during the designated travel period.