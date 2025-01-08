Kuwait City – Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier has partnered with the Kuwait Basketball Association (KBA) to sponsor the third season in a row. This collaboration underscores the airline’s deep commitment to promoting national sports, youth engagement, and an unwavering dedication to social responsibility.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways expressed his enthusiasm about the sponsorship, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with the Kuwait Basketball Association for this season. At Jazeera Airways, we are always looking for ways to engage with the local youth and give back to the Kuwaiti community. Basketball is a sport that inspires passion, determination, teamwork and excellence — values that resonate with us at Jazeera Airways. Through this partnership with the KBA we celebrate the passion for basketball in Kuwait and encourage national pride.”

Jazeera is sponsoring a series of basketball matches between local Kuwaiti teams throughout the season and will also ensure that fans experience thrilling action both on and off the court. As part of the sponsorship, Jazeera Airways is also running special competitions at various games, where lucky winners will have the opportunity to win free flight tickets with the airline. These competitions aim to provide fans with an interactive and rewarding experience while cheering for their favorite teams.

Dhari Barjas, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kuwait Basketball Federation, said, "On behalf of the Kuwait Basketball Federation, I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to Jazeera Airways for their unwavering support of athletes, particularly our basketball players, both male and female, as well as our passionate fans in Kuwait. We deeply value the interaction during the matches and the generous prizes presented. We wish the company continued success and prosperity.”

Jazeera Airways is committed to promoting local talent in Kuwait and believes that investing in sports and community engagement is an essential part of its corporate responsibility while being a positive force in the country.