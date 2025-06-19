Kuwait City – Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, is resuming direct flights to Abha, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, starting 15 July 2025. The seasonal route will operate three times a week until the end of September 2025, providing a convenient connection for travelers from Kuwait and across the region to one of Saudi Arabia’s most scenic and culturally rich destinations.

Known as the “Bride of the Mountain,” Abha offers a unique summer escape with cooler temperatures ranging between 25–30°C, a vibrant cultural heritage, and picturesque mountain landscapes. Located in the Aseer region at the southern end of the Red Sea, Abha serves as an ideal base to explore the natural beauty and elevated terrains of southwestern Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on the relaunch, Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said: “We are excited to bring back our seasonal service to the beautiful city of Abha—a destination that offers refreshing mountain breezes, breath taking natural landscapes, and a rich cultural heritage, making it an ideal getaway for summer travelers across the region. This route reflects our continued commitment to providing accessible and value-driven travel options to destinations beyond the ordinary. We extend our sincere thanks to the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) and the Saudi Air Connectivity Program for their strong collaboration and unwavering support in making this relaunch possible.”

Abha is the seventh destination served by Jazeera Airways in the Kingdom, further strengthening the airline’s footprint in Saudi Arabia. In addition to direct traffic from Kuwait, the airline continues to facilitate connections from across its wider network into the Kingdom via Kuwait.

On behalf of the Saudi Tourism Authority, a long-standing Jazeera Airways partner in KSA, Abdulkarim Aldarwish, President of MEA Markets, explained “We are pleased to announce the Jazeera Airways direct route from Kuwait to Abha, just in time for the peak summer season. Jazeera is a Key partner for Saudi destinations, and their continued investment in Saudi routes support our broader strategy to enhance air connectivity, we look forward to unlocking opportunities for travellers and business and promote Saudi destinations. The response to our “Colour your Summer” campaign has been extremely positive particularly from Kuwait.”.

Majid Khan, CEO of Air Connectivity Program commented “Enhancing Air Connectivity to the beautiful Aseer region from international markets is very high priority to further achieve our tourism targets from key source markets. We are delighted with the new direct route from Kuwait – Abha. This new route will provide direct access to Kuwaiti tourists through our partner, Jazeera Airways. We look forward to further develop a close partnership with Jazeera Airways in coming years to develop direct routes into Saudi Arabia.”

Flight Schedule: Kuwait (KWI) – Abha (AHB)

Flight No. Frequency From To Departure (Local Time) Arrival (Local Time) J9 0237 Tuesday, Friday, Sunday KWI AHB 16:50 19:00 J9 0238 Tuesday, Friday, Sunday AHB KWI 20:00 22:00

Note: Flight times and frequencies are subject to change.

To book flights, travelers can visit www.jazeeraairways.com, Jazeera’s mobile application or call 177.

About Jazeera Airways

Founded in 2004, Jazeera Airways is a leading low-cost carrier based in Kuwait, serving over 5 million passengers across a network of more than 60 destinations in the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa, and Europe. Dedicated to offering affordable, high-quality air travel, Jazeera Airways caters to business, leisure, religious, and weekend travellers, all while maintaining the highest standards of safety and customer service.

Jazeera Airways currently operates a modern and efficient fleet of 24 Airbus A320ceo and A320neo aircraft, enabling it to optimize fuel efficiency and reduce environmental impact. 26 new aircraft from its orderbook, 18 A320neos and 8 A321neos are expected to arrive 2027 onwards.

The only publicly traded airline on the Kuwait Stock Exchange (Boursa Kuwait), Jazeera Airways was recognized as a Fortune 500 Arabia company and named "Great Place to Work" in 2023.

A trailblazer in the aviation sector, Jazeera Airways has introduced several digital initiatives to its customer experience and is one of the first to design, build, and operate its own terminal, Jazeera Terminal 5 (T5), at the Kuwait International Airport.

For more information visit: www.jazeeraairways.com