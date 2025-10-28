Kuwait – Jazeera Airways, as part of its 20th anniversary celebrations, marked a major milestone by becoming the first airline in Kuwait to host a dedicated Aviation Safety Forum. The inaugural Kuwait Aviation Safety Forum 2025 (KASF) brought together national regulators, global aviation manufacturers, international safety organizations, academia and airlines for a day of dialogue, collaboration and shared learning on advancing safety excellence in the aviation industry.

Highlighting safety as a top priority at Jazeera Airways, Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer, and Naser Alobaid, Chief Executive Government Relations at Jazeera Airways, presented the opening address followed by a keynote by Abdullah F. Alrajhi, Dy. Director General for Aviation Safety at the Kuwait Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Other speakers at the one-day event included senior leaders from Airbus, Boeing, CFM and the International Federation of Airworthiness (IFA), along with technical experts, engineers and airline professionals from across the region.

Under the theme “Uniting for Excellence in Aviation Safety,” the forum featured a comprehensive agenda including keynote addresses, panel discussions and technical sessions on topics such as safety trends and challenges, mental health and fatigue risk management, cybersecurity in aviation as well as case studies on operating in conflict zones. The discussions underscored the importance of knowledge-sharing between authorities, airlines, and manufacturers to ensure a proactive approach to safety.

Speaking at the forum, Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said: “Twenty years ago, Jazeera Airways started as Kuwait’s pioneering low-cost airline — with a bold dream to connect people, communities and cultures. From those beginnings, we have into a global connector, linking Kuwait to over 60 destinations across three continents and serving millions of travelers every year. Yet, our greatest success is not measured in flights or routes — but in our unwavering commitment to one value that defines who we are. Safety, is always our first priority , and a shared responsibility that is the heartbeat of everything we do.”

The Kuwait Aviation Safety forum will be an annual knowledge exchange platform aimed at keeping flying safe while supporting Kuwait’s aviation growth and contributing to the nation’s Vision 2035 goals of operational excellence and human capital development.