Kuwait: Jazeera Airways today announced its second service to Kazakhstan, flying to the city of Turkistan in the south of the country twice weekly and connecting pilgrims and tourists for the first time with direct flights between the Middle East and the country.

Flights from Kuwait depart on Mondays and Saturday, while return flights from Turkistan are in the morning of the next days. The route starts on December 3, 2022 and serves the high demand for religious and cultural tourism. Flights land at the Hazrat Sultan International Airport (HAS).

Jazeera Airways Chief Executive Officer, Rohit Ramachandran, said: “We are very pleased to be continuing our expansion and serving a significant demand from CIS countries for travel to the Middle East, specifically for pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, thanks to our frequent connecting flights to Medinah, Jeddah and Taif. Turkistan also attracts religious tourism and these flights will provide customers with convenient connections through our network.”

Turkistan is a city and the administrative centre of the Turkistan Region of Kazakhstan, near the Syr Darya river. The Hazrat Sultan International Airport (HSA) is a new airport that was inaugurated in 2020 with a capacity of three million passengers annually.

Flight Schedule

-Ends-

About Jazeera Airways

Jazeera Airways operates commercial and cargo flights out of its Jazeera Terminal T5 at Kuwait International Airport. The airline flies to 53 popular destinations across the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa and Europe comprising high-demand business, leisure and weekend destinations.