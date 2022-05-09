Second route to Oman to serve summer season demand

Kuwait: Jazeera Airways, Kuwait's leading low-cost airline operating in the Middle East, Asia and Europe, today announced the launch of its second route to the Sultanate of Oman serving the coastal and tourist city of Salalah.

With three flights per week starting June 16, 2022, the route allows travellers to enjoy weekend getaways as well as extended trips to explore the Sultanate’s third largest city and its beaches, sea life, plantations, and mountains that turn green during the “Khareef” season which bring with it seasonal waterfalls. Salalah is also home to tombs of Islamic historical interest Frankincense Land Museum, part of the Al Balid Archaeological Site, which recounts the city’s maritime history and role in the spice trade.

Announcing the new route, Jazeera Airways Chief Executive Officer, Rohit Ramachandran, said: “We look forward to start operating our newest route to Oman and offer our customers even more choices to enjoy memorable holidays during the summer season. Salalah is a unique destination that will without a doubt give travellers in the coming months great activities and sceneries to enjoy with family and friends.”

Flight schedule between Kuwait (KWI) and Salalah (SLL):

-Ends-

About Jazeera Airways

Jazeera Airways operates commercial and cargo flights out of its Jazeera Terminal T5 at Kuwait International Airport. The airline flies to over 50 popular destinations across the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa and Europe comprising high-demand business, leisure and weekend destinations.