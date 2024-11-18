Kuwait: Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier and Bahrain Exchange Company W.L.L. (BEC), a leading financial services provider, today announced their collaboration on a revolutionary simple and seamless solution for travel currency requirements. Travel Cash, a ground-breaking service, is designed for Jazeera Airways passengers to obtain foreign exchange in an easy Click, Pick and Go format.

At a press conference launching the product, Krishnan Balakrishnan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said: "We are excited to launch our latest offering Travel Cash, designed especially for Jazeera Airways passengers. At Jazeera, we serve over 60 destinations, while continually striving to enhance the travel experience. We understand that currency exchange often becomes a last-minute task, adding unnecessary stress to travel. Powered by BEC, we are happy to have Travel Cash, a simple and seamless solution aimed at alleviating that anxiety and improving the overall journey for our passengers."

When booking tickets through the Jazeera Airways website www.jazeeraairways.com or mobile application, passengers can effortlessly select their desired currency and amount online. Once done, they can proceed to conveniently pick up their cash after an hour at any of the designated BEC branches or at the Jazeera Terminal 5 just before they travel. This innovative service addresses the pain points often associated with traditional currency exchange methods, providing a faster, more secure, and cost-effective alternative. The benefits of Travel Cash don’t stop at the currency exchange, any unused currency can be sold back at the same rate within 30 days of purchase.

Mathews Varughese, Chief Executive Officer of BEC highlighted: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Jazeera Airways to introduce Travel Cash as the latest addition to our suite of customer-centric solutions to offer travellers and our customers a truly integrated and convenient experience.”

BEC currently has over 60 branches conveniently located across Kuwait and specialises in sending money around the globe safely and quickly to over 200 countries and territories through its partnership with MoneyGram, TransFast and EzRemit. BEC also has its own online money transfer service, BEC Online and the BEC Pay App, allowing customers to send money fast, safe, and securely from the comfort of their own home or office or on the go.

Travel Cash is poised to redefine the way travellers prepare for their journeys. By eliminating the stress and inconvenience of traditional currency exchange, BEC and Jazeera Airways are committed to providing its customers with a superior travel experience.

About Jazeera Airways

Jazeera Airways is a leading low-cost airline based in Kuwait, serving over 60 destinations across the Middle East, Europe, and beyond. Committed to providing exceptional value and a seamless travel experience, Jazeera Airways combines modern amenities with innovative services to meet the needs of today’s travellers. With a focus on customer satisfaction and operational excellence, the airline is dedicated to making air travel accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

For more information, visit www.jazeeraairways.com

About BFC Group Holdings

BFC Group Holdings (BFC Group / The Group) is the holding company for Bahrain Financing Company (BFC), Bahrain, Bahrain Exchange Company (BEC), Kuwait, BFC Forex & Financial Services PVT Ltd (BFC Forex), India and BFC Payments, Bahrain. The Group specializes in sending and receiving money securely and efficiently across the globe and offers foreign currency exchange solutions at highly competitive rates. BFC Group continues to grow its retail network and currently has over 140 branches located across the world. In addition, BFC Group also has an extensive global reach of over 200 countries through its partnership with MoneyGram – an international money transfer company.

For more information visit www.bfcgroupholdings.com