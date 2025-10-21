Kuwait: Jazeera Airways today announced an exciting 72-hour flash sale, offering travelers 20% off on flights to a wide selection of destinations across its network. This limited-time offer is available exclusively through the Jazeera Airways website, mobile app, and call center.

Customers can take advantage of the discount by using promo code: J9SALE20 when booking. Passengers booking through the Jazeera Airways website or app will also get an extra 5 kgs of luggage free.

The sale is valid from 21st to 23rd October, with travel dates applicable from 1st November until 17th December 2025, making it the perfect opportunity to plan winter getaways, family visits, or year-end trips.

Paul Carroll, Chief Commercial Officer, Jazeera Airways said “Jazeera Airways continues to put our customers first, and this flash sale is a testament to our commitment to making travel more accessible and affordable. As we head into the winter season, we want to give passengers every opportunity to explore new destinations or reconnect with family and friends. With 20% off flights, this limited-time offer delivers real value and encourages our customers to take flight with confidence and convenience.”

Passengers are encouraged to book early to secure their preferred travel dates, as seats are subject to availability. Standard terms and conditions apply.

To avail of the sale, visit the Jazeera website - jazeeraairways.com, mobile app, or contact the Jazeera Airways call center at 177.​​​​