Riyadh, KSA: Jawwy TV users in markets across the MENA region are in for a mesmerizing viewing experience of a new style this Ramadan through the original and innovative digital entertainment platform.

The Ramadan streaming calendar includes two exclusive titles, Awdet Al Ab Al Dal, starring comedian Bayoumi Fouad, and Shabab Al Bomb 10, which stars Faisal Al Issa and features several episodes focusing on themes like Internet blackouts and TikTok and Snap Chat applications, alongside a number of social issues presented through a comic setting. Partnering with leading regional content providers, including Widekhaliji and STARZPLAY, the platform brings viewers many anticipated Arabic drama titles like Bab Al Hara 12, Hareem Tariq, Haret Um Al Dunia, and Watan 3a Watar. The titles also include Ratwetly Yal-Habib, Alam Mostamer, Loghz 1990, Nobani Show 4, Shoghl Aali, Kasr Adhm, Pablo, Kayd Al Hareem, and Wojouh.

Jawwy TV brings users the best digital entertainment experience through a number of carefully picked titles from the channels, including MBC, OSN, and Rotana, among many others. Subscribers can watch their favorite TV shows through Jawwy TV’s VOD and live TV offerings. The platform utilizes the latest technologies and ensures high-quality content delivery for an immersive viewing experience, aiming to enrich the digital entertainment scene.

Users can enjoy Jawwy TV anytime and anywhere on their favorite devices through a single account. A user-friendly Jawwy TV program guide enables subscribers to stay updated on the streaming calendar, and users can keep track of their favorite VOD or live TV titles to watch through their personal Watchlist. The platform also offers several features for a rewarding viewing experience, including the “Rewind” feature that allows users to watch live TV shows they have missed.

Intigral:

Based in Riyadh and Dubai, Intigral is the advertising and media arm of stc, and the MENA’s leading provider of digital entertainment, sports and media services via its market-leading solutions, Jawwy TV and Dawri Plus.

Jawwy TV is an entertainment streaming service that offers the best movies, TV shows, documentaries, kids’ programs, and more from top partners, including STARZPLAY, discovery+, Wide Khaliji, Cartoon Network, Boomerang & more.

Users will also be able to watch exclusives and original productions that cannot be found anywhere else, in addition to the best free-to-air & encrypted live TV channels from regional and international networks and broadcasters. All of this and much more in one place!

Dawri Plus provides interactive streaming and engagement for football matches and other sporting events, thanks to a unique platform that can be accessed anytime, anywhere, and on any device.