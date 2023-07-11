Jordan: Intigral is bringing its master OTT aggregator platform Jawwy TV to viewers in Jordan in collaboration with Umniah, a subsidiary of Beyon Group, and one the fastest growing and reliable telecommunications providers in the region’s most competitive markets.

Umniah’s Fiber subscribers’ can now enjoy Jawwy TV’s large library of video-on-demand titles and live channels through flexible bundles that suit all preferences and budgets. Umniah Fiber subscribers can avail Jawwy TV service via Umniah’s application. Users can opt for one-month, three-month, or 12-month access with competitive prices.

Intigral’s Chief Commercial Officer, Peter Mrkic stated: “We are excited about our partnership with Umniah. This is Intigral’s first bundling agreement in Jordan, and we are positive that offering Jawwy TV as part of Umniah’s core services will bring Umniah’s subscribers an unrivalled entertainment experience with a wide and diverse variety of content to choose from on Jawwy TV. Jawwy TV continues to lead through innovation in terms of content offering and platform features.”

Umniah’s Chief Commercial Officer, Zaid Ibrahim said: “We are happy to collaborate with Jawwy and offer our Fiber subscribers additional services and benefits that meet their expectations. By subscribing to Jawwy TV, our Umniah Fiber subscribers can enjoy the best entertainment content from regional and global networks and providers through a single account. This collaboration will further enhance our subscribers experience and drive our growth in the market.”

Jawwy TV’s content library includes more than 30k assets of the best movies, TV shows, documentaries, and kids’ programs from world-leading partners, including STARZPLAY, discovery+, Wide Khaliji, Cartoon Network, Boomerang and more, in addition to +75 encrypted and free-to-air channels.

Jawwy TV has continued to expand its footprint in the regional market, offering a compelling and seamless viewing experience to users in several countries including Egypt, Tunisia, Oman, and Morocco. Users can enjoy a wide variety of entertainment choices consolidated within a single platform accessible through a unified subscription. The platform is designed for users to effortlessly navigate, discover, and consume their favorite content.

About Jawwy TV:

Jawwy TV is an industry-leading streaming service that aggregates and curates top regional and global content available for MENA audiences. With a flurry of OTT platforms available in the market, it's becoming increasingly difficult for consumers to navigate, discover and engage with the content they like.

Jawwy TV solves that paint point through its world-class streaming platform, customer-centric digital experience, and rich content that is handpicked from top partners, including STARZPLAY, discovery+, Wide Khaliji, Cartoon Network, Boomerang & more, bringing about a unique library with the best movies, TV shows, documentaries, and kids’ programs.

Users are also able to watch exclusives and original productions that cannot be found anywhere else, in addition to the best free-to-air & encrypted live TV channels from regional & international networks and broadcasters.

All of this and much more in one place!

For more information, please visit www.jawwy.tv.

About Umniah:

Since its launch in 2005, Umniah, a subsidiary of Beyon Group, has been recognized as one the fastest growing and reliable telecommunications providers in the region’s most competitive markets, offering a wide variety of transformative high-quality mobile, Internet and enterprise solutions. The award-winning company champions innovation, digital transformation and technological advancement, delivering to its 3 million subscribers reliability and connectivity through an inclusive range of products and solutions that meet distinctive individual and corporate needs. The company also has a comprehensive and effective sustainability strategy that outlines its environmental, social and corporate governance practices as well as its commitment to making positive changes in the lives of individuals and society.

For more information, please visit www.umniah.com.

