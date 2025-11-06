Jawaher Al Qasimi: “Building capacities is the foundation of all development, and empowerment is the path to lasting stability.”

Rehabilitation of the SOS Primary School in Marrakech to provide a modern and safe educational environment for more than 500 children.

Establishment of the “PlasticPreneurs Innovation Hub” to train 100 youth in green economy skills, product design, and environmental entrepreneurship.

Launch of the “Rising Roots Morocco” programme empowering 24 young men and women through environmental education, agricultural training, and community entrepreneurship in the Atlas region.

UAE–Morocco partnerships exemplify a model for transforming humanitarian collaboration into sustainable knowledge and productivity.

Rabat: Morocco: Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of Sharjah Family and Community Council, and UNHCR Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children, affirmed that investing in children and youth represents the most meaningful form of nation-building. Such investment, she noted, lays the foundations for community stability and prosperity and ensures that the Arab individual remains a maker of their own future rather than a passive recipient of their reality.

Her Highness stated: “When we instill confidence in a child and responsibility in youth, we give the nation its true future. Building capacities is the foundation of all development, and empowerment is the path to lasting stability.”

She further added: “Our partnerships with Moroccan institutions are developmental and empowering, not merely supportive. We believe that the success of any initiative is not measured by the volume of aid provided, but by the community’s ability to sustain progress independently. This is what makes our cooperation with Morocco a model for transforming collaboration into a source of productivity and knowledge.”

These remarks came as Her Highness launched a new series of TBHF development projects in Morocco spanning education, economic empowerment, and the protection of children and women. The initiatives include the rehabilitation of the SOS Primary School in Marrakech and youth empowerment in the Atlas Mountains.

Her Highness commended the Kingdom of Morocco’s pioneering developmental and humanitarian experience, which harmoniously combines deep-rooted authenticity with a clear, forward-looking vision. She praised Morocco’s commitment to fostering social stability and comprehensive development, affirming that Sharjah and the UAE share this vision and work alongside the Kingdom as partners in progress and empowerment.

TBHF’s projects in Morocco: Education, Empowerment, and Protection

During field visits, Her Highness reviewed project details and heard first-hand stories from beneficiaries, including children, women, and youth. She met students in classrooms and young participants in environmental empowerment programmes, emphasising that humanitarian work can only be meaningful when it connects directly with people’s real needs and experiences.

Rehabilitation of the SOS Primary School in Marrakech

In Marrakech, Her Highness inaugurated the Empowering Children and Youth in Marrakech project, launched in partnership with SOS Children’s Villages International, to provide a modern and safe educational environment for more than 500 children.

The project includes the rehabilitation of the primary school in Aït Ourir Village, upgrading classrooms, improving sanitation facilities, establishing a digital lab and modern library, and launching the PlasticPreneurs Innovation Hub to train 100 young men and women in green economy skills, product design, and environmental entrepreneurship.

Implemented with technical expertise from environmental innovation specialists, the hub will serve as a sustainable training platform preparing future generations in recycling and green production. The project supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 4 (Quality Education), 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

Youth empowerment in the Atlas region

In the Atlas region, TBHF launched the Rising Roots Morocco project in collaboration with the High Atlas Foundation, designed to empower 24 young men and women from across Morocco through an 18-month training programme combining environmental education, agricultural training, and community entrepreneurship.

Participants will spend six months at two model educational farms serving as hands-on learning centres before moving on to design and implement their own environmental projects, supported by TBHF through small seed grants to launch independent initiatives.

The programme is expected to yield six innovative youth-led projects in green development and circular economy, benefiting more than 600 individuals in rural communities. Aligned with Morocco’s Green Generation 2020–2030 strategy and the UN SDGs, the initiative embodies TBHF’s belief that protecting the environment is inseparable from empowering people — and that sustainability begins when communities possess the knowledge and skills to lead their own transformation.

At the conclusion of her visit, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi reaffirmed TBHF’s commitment to expanding development cooperation with local partners in Morocco, stating: “We are proud to be among our family in Morocco. Their determination and creativity inspire us to keep going — for when good is built through partnership, its impact becomes deeper and longer lasting.”

Video link – https://we.tl/t-Bvglo3euO1