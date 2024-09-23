AMMAN, JORDAN – Javna, a leading CPaaS company specializing in customer engagement platforms, proudly announces the successful onboarding of the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (int@j) to the WhatsApp Business Platform. This integration enables int@j to streamline and enhance its communication with members, stakeholders, and the broader community.

The onboarding process included a comprehensive suite of services: verifying int@j on Meta Business, securing the organization’s verification on the WhatsApp Business Platform, and acquiring the coveted green tick, signifying authenticity and credibility. These steps ensure that int@j can now engage more effectively and securely with its audience, leveraging WhatsApp’s robust messaging capabilities to deliver timely updates, information, and services.

"At Javna, we are committed to providing our clients with cutting-edge solutions that drive digital transformation and engagement," said Mansour Mansour, CEO of Javna. "Onboarding int@j to the WhatsApp Business Platform is a testament to our expertise and dedication to empowering organizations with the tools they need to succeed in today’s digital landscape."

Nidal Bitar, Chief Executive Officer of int@j, commented on the collaboration: "This integration with WhatsApp Business, facilitated by Javna, is an important step in enhancing our communication capabilities with our members and stakeholders. While the green tick verification adds a layer of trust and credibility, our core focus remains on leveraging this platform to better serve the ICT community in Jordan. We are excited to see how this enhanced communication channel will support our mission to drive growth and innovation in the sector."

Bashar Rihani, Marketing Director at Javna, added, "This collaboration is a significant step forward in enhancing how int@j interacts with its stakeholders. By leveraging WhatsApp’s extensive reach and user-friendly interface, int@j is now better equipped to fulfill its mission of supporting Jordan’s ICT sector and contributing to the national economy."

Eyad Majid, Business Development Director at Javna, highlighted the strategic importance of this project: "The acquisition of the green tick on WhatsApp not only builds trust but also positions int@j as a forward-thinking organization, ready to engage with its community in more meaningful and effective ways."

About int@j

The Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (int@j), founded in 2000, is a membership-based industry advocacy, support, and networking association dedicated to the growth and development of Jordan’s ICT and IT Enabled Services (ITES) sectors. int@j serves as the collective voice of the industry, advocating on behalf of its stakeholders and striving to maximize the ICT sector’s contribution to the national economy. int@j is committed to providing its members with the tools and resources needed for continuous growth and expansion, with a vision for Jordan to become a major regional ICT leader and an internationally recognized exporter of ICT and ITES products and services. https://intaj.net

About Javna

Javna is a leading Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider, offering innovative solutions such as SMS APIs, WhatsApp Business platforms, multi-channel campaign managers, and chatbot builders. Our mission is to empower businesses with the tools they need to enhance customer engagement and drive growth. With a strong focus on reliability, security, and scalability, Javna serves a diverse range of clients across various industries.

For more information about Javna and its services, please visit www.javna.com.

Contact Information:

Javna Communications Team

Email: hello@javna.com