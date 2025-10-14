Abu Dhabi: Representatives from leading Japanese universities and Japan Student Services Organization (JASSO) will visit the United Arab Emirates in efforts to enrol some Pof the UAE’s brightest high school and university graduate students to continue their education in Japan. The institutions will be participating in Najah Expo 2025, the UAE’s largest higher education event, and will be present at the venue from 19 - 21 October 2025 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The following institutions will be participating in person at the event:

Kyoto University of Advanced Science

Kyushu University

Nagoya University

The University of Osaka

The University of Tokyo

University of Tsukuba, University of Tsukuba Malaysia

Japan Student Services Organization

The promotional drive is spearheaded by JICE (Japan International Cooperation Center), which has the goal of encouraging Emirati students to develop their academic acumen in Japan, and JICE will be hosting the Japan Pavilion at Najah Abu Dhabi. Prospective students and their families will be able to meet with representatives in person from prestigious Japanese educational institutions.

Emirati students who have previously studied in Japan will also be present at the Japan Pavilion to offer hands-on information and details of their own experiences of studying in Japan, along with JICE Abu Dhabi Office staff members to offer consultation for prospective students and their families.

All six participating universities at the Japan Pavilion not only provide undergraduate and postgraduate education in the Japanese language, but also offer courses in English, especially in fields that tend to be most popular among UAE students such as aeronautics and space engineering, various engineering fields, renewable energy, environmental science, biotechnology, robotics, international relations, business and management.

JASSO is a government-affiliated organization that offers scholarships, student loans, and a range of support services for both Japanese and international students in higher education. It also operates Japanese Language Education Centers in Tokyo and Osaka.

Says Mr. Tokuya Kanamori, Manager Director, JICE Abu Dhabi Office: “Since the opening of the JICE Abu Dhabi office in 2013, JICE has been supporting Emirati youth to further their education in Japan, where many fields of study are available. Japan’s leading universities are keen to welcome the UAE’s brightest students. Currently 57 Emirati students are studying in Japan, and we hope to increase this number further.”

For more information about the Japan International Cooperation Center and further study in Japan please contact the JICE Abu Dhabi office, visit: www.jice.org/en, follow us on Instagram @jice_koho or call: 02 418 9325.

About the Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE)

Ever since its establishment in 1977, Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE) has supported the growth of human resources in partner countries. The purpose of its organization is to contribute to the development of the international community through various activities which strengthen mutually beneficial relations between Japan and other countries. Following the JICE’s motto of ‘Share knowledge and experience. For our world. For the future.’ JICE will work together toward achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Based on an MOU with the former Abu Dhabi Education Council (ADEC) in 2013, JICE established the Education Development Office Abu Dhabi-Japan in the UAE. This office has since matured into the JICE Abu Dhabi Office, and it has been committed to numerous activities aimed at contributing to the growth of the people and the nation of the UAE.

JICE will constantly move forward by planning, proposing, and creating projects based upon the flexible mindset to respond to the social issues in changing society across the world.

For more information about the activities and programs coordinated by JICE, please contact the JICE Abu Dhabi Office at jiceadoffice@jice.org, visit www.jice.org/en, follow @jice_koho on Instagram, or call 02 418 9325.

