Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Jaguar has announced the launch of its new awards, created in partnership with the Royal College of Art (RCA). Celebrating emerging artists and postgraduate students on the RCA renowned MA programmes, this inaugural year will feature five individual awards and celebrate artists whose work embodies Jaguar’s ‘championing originality’ ethos.

Founded in 1837, the RCA is the world’s largest community of postgraduate-only art and design students and has been ranked as the world’s number 1 university in this category for 11 consecutive years. Timed to coincide with the RCA’s prestigious RCA2025 show, a series of free exhibitions and events showcasing the work of graduating RCA students in London every summer, the awards highlight Jaguar’s ongoing commitment to the arts and creativity, as well as a desire to support those at the early stages of their creative professions.

Embodying the ethos the awards will spotlight, last year Jaguar unveiled its new brand and design vision – Type 00, to a captive global audience at Miami Art Week. With the brand’s history rooted in creativity and ‘copy nothing’, a term used by Jaguar founder Sir William Lyons to eschew the norm, Jaguar reimagined captured the attention of over a billion people worldwide.

The awards will therefore celebrate artists whose individual practice and work aligns with Jaguar’s ethos – bold, brave and fearless creativity that is vibrant and displays original thinking. Students in Painting, Sculpture, Photography, Print, Contemporary Art Practice, Ceramics & Glass and Jewellery and Metal, and the MFA Arts & Humanities courses have been invited to submit their pieces.

Winners of the awards will be selected by Chief Creative Officer Gerry McGovern, a former student of the RCA and current visiting professor:

“I remember my time at The Royal College of Art fondly and it provided me with an unrivalled artistic education. I was drawn to the RCA given the incredible alumni who had walked these halls before me – Barbara Hepworth, Henry Moore and David Hockney to name a few. The RCA remains in my mind the world’s best school of art, and there is no better partner for Jaguar to celebrate the next generation of artists with.”

Alongside McGovern, a steering panel comprising of RCA alumni including furniture designer Lewis Kemminoe and multidisciplinary visual artist Ken Nwadiogbu who will help to shortlist entrants in collaboration with RCA alumni who now work as part of the Jaguar creative team.

RCA President and Vice-Chancellor Christoph Lindner adds: “The Royal College of Art is proud to partner with Jaguar on this inspiring award programme, which champions the originality, imagination and bold thinking that define both our students and Jaguar’s creative legacy. These awards will not only celebrate the remarkable talent emerging from the RCA, but also reflect our shared belief in the power of art and design to shape the future.”

The Jaguar Arts Award winners will be announced in late June and presented their prizes during a private ceremony. The winning works will be on display as part of the RCA 2025 show at RCA’s Battersea campus in London on selected dates throughout June and July and will be seen at future Jaguar events.

THE PANEL

Ken Nwadiogbu

Ken Nwadiogbu is a Nigerian multidisciplinary artist Initially trained as a civil engineer. Nwadiogbu pivoted to fine art, where he first gained acclaim for his hyperrealistic charcoal drawings. His artistic journey has since evolved into more conceptual works that engage a diverse array of techniques.

Lewis Kemmenoe

Lewis Kemmenoe is a London based designer of furniture and functional objects. He graduated with a Masters Degree in Design from the Royal College of Art and studied his Bachelors degree in Fine Art at Central Saint Martins.

Lewis and Ken will also be joined by Professor Gerry McGovern, OBE, Chief Creative Officer of JLR & The House of Brands; Jaguar, Defender, Discovery and Range Rover and team members from the Jaguar Creative organisation.

