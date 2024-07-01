The project will create approximately 700 jobs including highly skilled research, engineering, and advanced manufacturing positions.

The 500,000 square feet, sustainable facility will be ready to welcome Eaton teams in 2026.

Dubai, UAE – Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) and Eaton, a global intelligent power management company, today signed an agreement to build a new sustainable campus, bringing together Eaton’s Dubai-based commercial, manufacturing, and support functions while providing capacity for growth in the future.

The project will extend Eaton’s research, engineering, and manufacturing capacity and aims to significantly boost Dubai's capabilities in the advanced manufacturing of electrical and electronic components that are required to deliver safe and efficient power for several industries including data centres, buildings, and solar energy.

The construction of the facility, covering more than 500,000 square feet, will begin in 2025 and is expected to be completed in 2026. The manufacturing capability will be complemented by a new R&D facility to house a state-of-the-art centre dedicated to sustainable manufacturing, power management, machine learning, AI, and other related fields. The project will create approximately 700 jobs, ranging from high-skilled engineering roles to advanced manufacturing positions.

The campus will leverage sustainable technology and demonstrate how commercial and industrial buildings can play an important role in the energy transition. The manufacturing centre will be fully digitally enabled, using automation, analytics, and advanced robotics to enhance production processes, fully embracing Industry 4.0 principles. It will set a benchmark for sustainable buildings and advanced manufacturing in the region.

The signing ceremony took place at Jafza in Dubai, attended by His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World, Craig Arnold, Chairman and CEO of Eaton, and senior management from both companies.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, H.E. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said: “This strategic partnership with Eaton is a significant advancement in our efforts to develop smart manufacturing facilities in Jafza, directly supporting Dubai's D33 strategy. We aim to further strengthen Dubai’s standing as a global leader in high-tech and automated manufacturing. Once fully operational, the plant is expected to generate a substantial impact on the UAE’s economy, contribute towards the transition to sustainable energy and provide valuable opportunities for young Emiratis."

Craig Arnold, Chairman and CEO, Eaton, added: “This new partnership with DP World and Jafza underscores our commitment to growth in the region, and supports Dubai’s D33 transformation to position the city as a leader in high-tech manufacturing and innovation. Our efforts are pivotal in promoting green and sustainable manufacturing through smart factory initiatives and increasing our R&D capability. This will drive the continued development of Emirati talent, and help our customers and partners achieve a sustainable energy transition.”

