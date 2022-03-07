Riyadh: Liwan Investment Fund is a SAR 312 million closed-end Shariah-compliant real estate fund that has been launched for the purpose of developing a mixed-use residential and commercial complex in the Al Mohammadiya district of Riyadh. The fund appointed Liwan Real Estate Company, a subsidiary of Tatweer Group, as developer and secured SAR 200 million in debt financing from Riyadh Bank to finance land acquisition and development.

Tariq Al-Sudairy, Managing Director and CEO of Jadwa Investment, commented, “We are delighted to partner with Liwan Real Estate Company and to add Liwan Investment Fund to our growing real estate platform. We continue to believe in the strong fundamentals of the Saudi real estate market, and in the growing demand for differentiated residential solutions.”

Mr. Abdulrahman Al Duhaim, CEO of Liwan Real Estate Company, commented, “Our partnership with Jadwa Investment is the outcome of our common vision to develop standard-setting projects across the Kingdom, and to provide investors with the opportunity to invest in distinctive real estate assets. Indeed, we expect Liwan Investment Fund to be the foundation of a fruitful and growing long-term partnership with Jadwa.”

Liwan Investment Fund is part of Jadwa’s growing and diversified real estate portfolio, which has expanded significantly over the last two years. As of February 2022, the firm is managing a total of SAR 12.6 billion in real estate assets across development and income-generating funds.

About Jadwa Investment

Jadwa Investment is a Riyadh-headquartered investment management and advisory firm with total client assets of SAR 70 billion in public equity, private equity, real estate, private credit, fixed income, and money market investments. The firm's clients include government-related entities, local and international institutional investors, leading local family companies and offices, and high-net-worth individuals.

Jadwa Investment is licensed by the CMA as a capital market institution, with registration number 6034/37, for dealing as a principal and agent, arranging, advising, managing and acting as a custodian in securities business.