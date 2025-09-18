Dubai, UAE – In a first for the real estate management sector, community service charges in Dubai can now be settled through the UAE Central Bank’s Direct Debit System (UAEDDS). Itihad Community Management, in partnership with Direct Debit Service, has already executed more than AED 1 million in mandates since launch earlier this quarter.

The move marks a significant step in digitizing real estate financial flows. Homeowners can authorize recurring debits directly from their bank accounts under UAEDDS, with the added option of scheduling payments via credit or debit cards. The approach reduces reliance on cheques and manual processes, while strengthening efficiency and compliance.

“This partnership with Itihad Community Management and adoption of the paperless Direct Debit System is a significant milestone for Dubai’s real estate sector. It not only boosts payment security and homeowner convenience but also propels us further toward achieving a fully digital, transparent, and globally competitive financial and real estate ecosystem.”

— Ummair Butt, Group CEO, Direct Debit Systems FZ LLC.

The adoption supports key national strategies including the UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025, Dubai Paperless Strategy, We the UAE 2031, and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan — all of which emphasize secure, digital-first services.

“This collaboration demonstrates how Direct Debit adoption can transform community service charge collection. By integrating the UAE Central Bank’s Direct Debit System and offering card payment options, Itihad Community Management has eliminated the need for cheques and physical paperwork — making service charge payments simple, secure, and stress-free, while supporting Dubai’s vision of a fully digital, paperless economy”

— Waqar Hasan, CEO, Itihad Community Management

This initiative elevates the standards of service charge collection in Dubai, embedding financial innovation at the core of community management and advancing the UAE’s broader digital transformation agenda.