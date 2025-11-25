MANAMA, BAHRAIN – Ithmaar Bank B.S.C. (closed), a Bahrain-based Islamic retail bank, announced June draw’s winner of Ithmaar Reward Programme that is designed exclusively for corporate Modaraba accountholders.

The draw was held at the Bank’s headquarters in Seef district and was coordinated and supervised by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MOIC), as well as external auditors BDO Bahrain and the Bank’s internal auditors.

Alsaigal Cleaning Services won the prize, which is an additional 1% of profit on the modaraba amount. The ceremony was attended by Public Relations Officer of Alsaigal Cleaning Services, Faisal Al Saigal.

“We are delighted to have received a prize from Ithmaar Reward Programme for Modaraba accountholders,” said Al Saigal. “We appreciate Ithmaar Bank’s ongoing commitment to supporting its clients through tailored services that simplify our financial management and help us to achieve our business objectives and ensure the success and sustainability of our operations in the market,” he said.

“On behalf of all of us at Ithmaar Bank, we would like to extend our congratulations to Alsaigal Cleaning Services and its entire team for winning the October prize of Ithmaar Reward Programme,” said Ithmaar Bank Head of Corporate Banking, Amr Alshaher. “This programme reflects the Bank’s dedication to delivering an exceptional banking experience to its clients. We will remain committed to continuously work on developing products and services design exclusively to our corporate clients in line with their financial needs and expectations,” he said.

Ithmaar Reward Programme, that is designed exclusively for corporate Modaraba deposit accountholders, aims to encourage corporates as well as Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to invest more in the Bank’s Modaraba account to increase their chances of winning rewarding prizes. Modaraba accounts of six (6) months and longer tenors, with an amount of BHD100,000 or USD 250,000 or higher are qualified to enter the draw to win an additional 1% of profit on the modaraba amount. The draws of Ithmaar Reward will be held on a monthly basis and a winner will be chosen every month.

About Ithmaar Bank:

Ithmaar Bank B.S.C. (closed) (“Ithmaar Bank”) is a Bahrain-based Islamic bank that is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain.

Ithmaar Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ithmaar Holding B.S.C. which is listed on the Bahrain Bourse and Dubai Financial Market.

Ithmaar Bank provides a diverse range of Sharia-compliant products and services that cater to the financing and investment needs institutions. Ithmaar Bank also maintains a presence in overseas markets through its subsidiary, Faysal Bank Limited (Pakistan).

www.ithmaarbank.com