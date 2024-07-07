Geneva/Doha — The International Trade Centre’s (ITC) SheTrades Initiative, Visa, a world leader in digital payments, and Qatar Fintech Hub (QFTH) by Qatar Development Bank (QDB), announced the next phase of their partnership to support youth and women entrepreneurs in Kuwait and Qatar.

‘Small Steps to Success’ introduces a comprehensive curriculum that covers entrepreneurial development, digitalization, innovation, and soft skills, tailored to youth and women entrepreneurs. The project aims to foster a supportive ecosystem through customized peer-to-peer sessions and networking opportunities. It will also focus on empowering female entrepreneurs by engaging with financial institutions to promote inclusive practices and providing financial literacy training to entrepreneurs.

Youth and women-led small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) play an increasingly important role in the economy of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, as 53% of young Arabs in the region plan to start their own business within the next five years, as revealed in results of the 15th ASDA’A BCW Arab Youth Survey. And in 2020, McKinsey forecasted that within a decade, the proportion of women in the Middle East in professional and technical roles will more than double due to digitalization and entrepreneurship.

In this context, ITC SheTrades and Visa are scaling their efforts in Qatar and Kuwait to position youth and women entrepreneurs at the forefront of economic growth and innovation in the GCC.

In Qatar, Visa and ITC will be collaborating with the Qatar Fintech Hub (QFTH), the specialized FinTech Incubator and Accelerator program by Qatar Development Bank to empower early-stage entrepreneurs and FinTech startups.

QFTH will play a strategic role in advancing these efforts in empowering entrepreneurs by leveraging on its role as the FinTech flag bearer of the Qatari ecosystem’s sector. Under this partnership, QFTH will actively contribute with Visa and ITC to equip youth entrepreneurs with the necessary skills, tools and connections to succeed through workshops, webinars, training sessions and networking events among other plans.

Dr. Hamad Salem Mejegheer, QDB’s Executive Director​ of Advisory & Incubation, said the initiative falls in line with the bank’s longtime efforts to propel entrepreneurs to success. “This initiative is in line with QDB’s vision of fostering innovation and developing a collaborative ecosystem that nurtures creative ventures to position Qatar as a leading global and regional fintech hub. Through the cultivation of a robust digital economy, we contribute to advancing the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy and Qatar’s economic diversification efforts.”

Shashank Singh, Visa’s VP and General Manager for Qatar and Kuwait stated: “Through this partnership, we will help equip more women and young entrepreneurs in Qatar and Kuwait the skills and network they need thrive in the digital economy. Our collaborative efforts with ITC and QDB are an embodiment of our belief in the transformative power of digital inclusion and its potential to create a ripple effect of growth and opportunity for everyone, everywhere.”

ITC Executive Director Pamela Coke-Hamilton said: “We’re strengthening our partnership with Visa to see more women and youth drive innovation and sustainability in Qatar and Kuwait. From online business courses to networking and financing opportunities, we’re taking a holistic and tailored approach to delivering the support they need.”

Applications are now open. Selected participants will receive support in identifying key challenges and opportunities to grow their business and will gain access to an e-learning package covering topics such as e-commerce strategies, sustainable business practices and financial readiness. These courses are designed to lay a foundation for entrepreneurs to further develop their businesses.

Interested youth and women-led businesses may apply for the programme here.

-Ends-

About Qatar Development Bank (QDB)

Qatar Development Bank (QDB) was established in 1997 as the Qatar Industrial Development Bank, a 100% government-owned developmental organization. Its primary aim was to develop investments within local industries, thereby accelerating growth and economic diversification in Qatar through support for the private sector.

QDB has achieved significant milestones in recent years, playing a chief role in growing Qatar’s private sector. QDB has also played an integral role in stimulating national economic and social development, through funding a variety of local projects and providing support to the private sector through a range of innovative services. By adopting this strategy, QDB has contributed to empowering Qatari entrepreneurs, improving the standard of living, as well as allowing Qatari entrepreneurs to benefit from a wide range of promising investment opportunities, and to develop their exporting potentials while supporting their entry to new international markets.

QDB’s strategy is entirely in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030. It is focused on promoting and facilitating the growth of the private sector in key economic sectors, with the aim of building a diversified, sustainable economy.

QDB aims to promote entrepreneurship spirit within the private sector in Qatar through providing the necessary services that shall ease the growth, development, and diversification of this sector. In doing so, QDB offers access to information, incubation, and capabilities to SMEs, in addition to access to capital through direct and indirect financial services, investment and access to local markets, and access to international markets for Qatari exporters though export insurance and funding services.

About Visa Inc

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at About Visa, Visa CEMEA Blog and @VisaCEMEA.

About ITC

The International Trade Centre is the joint agency of the World Trade Centre and the United Nations. ITC assists small and medium-sized enterprises in developing and transition economies to become more competitive in global markets, thereby contributing to sustainable economic development within the frameworks of the Aid-for-Trade agenda and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

For more information, visit www.intracen.org.

About the ITC SheTrades Initiative

ITC launched the ITC SheTrades Initiative to remove barriers to women's participation in trade by working with governments, the private sector and entrepreneurs to build the business capacities of women and to create a fairer, more sustainable global economy. ITC SheTrades provides women entrepreneurs and producers with access to key knowledge, resources and networks; supports policymakers on inclusive policy reforms; and leverages public and private partnerships to amplify the impact of its work.

