BENGHAZI, Libya / ROME, Italy — In a key advancement for Italy-Libya bilateral relations, comprehensive agreements were formally signed today in Benghazi between prominent Italian partners San Donato Group, GKSD, and the Libya Reconstruction and Development Fund.

The landmark partnership establishes a robust framework for modernizing Libya's health and energy sectors through the deployment of Italian expertise, ambitious capacity building initiatives, and sustainable cooperation mechanisms designed to create lasting institutional transformation.

The high-profile signing ceremony, which took place in Benghazi on Friday, brought together senior officials and business leaders from both nations to witness what many are calling a defining moment in Mediterranean cooperation and post-conflict reconstruction efforts.

Comprehensive Multi-Sector Development Initiative

The comprehensive agreements address two fundamental pillars of national infrastructure: advanced healthcare delivery systems and modernized energy sector development. At the heart of the healthcare component stands San Rafael Hospital, internationally recognized as one of the Mediterranean region's most prestigious medical institutions with an acclaimed reputation for clinical excellence and innovative patient care.

The partnership establishes clear pathways for technology transfer, professional training programs, and institutional development while creating employment opportunities and fostering knowledge exchange between Italian and Libyan professionals. The energy sector component focuses on infrastructure rehabilitation, renewable energy integration, and capacity building to support Libya's long-term energy independence and sustainability goals.

Vision for Transformative Bilateral Cooperation

Kamel Ghribi, whose office played a central coordinating role in facilitating the agreements, expressed profound satisfaction with the achievement and its far-reaching implications for both nations.

"Today we have achieved an important milestone that represents not just a business agreement, but a bridge between two ancient Mediterranean civilizations committed to mutual prosperity," Ghribi stated following the signing ceremony. "We, San Donato Group and GKSD, signed practical agreements with Libya Reconstruction and Development Fund, aimed at supporting and boosting the health and energy sectors, focusing on employing Italian expertise, building capacity, and achieving effective and sustainable cooperation."

Ghribi emphasized the particular significance of the healthcare dimension of the partnership. "This achievement is a source of great pride for me, especially as it encompasses a crucial role for San Rafael Hospital, one of the foremost medical institutions with prestigious internationally reputed reputation. This partnership will bring world-class medical expertise to Libya and create opportunities for our healthcare professionals to train alongside their Italian counterparts, ultimately benefiting thousands of Libyan families who deserve access to excellent healthcare."

Model for Economic Diplomacy and Private Sector Engagement

Looking toward the broader impact of the agreements, Ghribi articulated a vision that extends well beyond the immediate projects to encompass a new paradigm for Italy-Libya economic relations and regional cooperation.

"I believe that this move can be a leading and encouraging model for other Italian companies, and an effective embodiment of special diplomacy, which helps to strengthen the bilateral relations between Italy and Libya, this ancient country with ambitious and hardworking people," Ghribi explained. "Rome has long been a partner to Libya, and today we demonstrate that partnership can take modern forms that respect our sovereignty while leveraging Italian excellence in healthcare, engineering, and sustainable development."

The agreements outline specific milestones and deliverables across multiple timeframes. During the immediate phase spanning the first and second quarters of 2026, the partners will establish joint coordination committees, conduct technical assessments and needs analysis, launch initial capacity building programs, and deploy Italian technical advisors to Libya.

The medium-term phase running through 2026 and 2027 will focus on infrastructure rehabilitation projects, advanced training programs for Libyan professionals, technology transfer initiatives, and institutional strengthening activities.

The long-term vision extending from 2027 to 2030 envisions full operationalization of upgraded facilities, self-sustaining local capacity, expanded cooperation into additional sectors, and the creation of regional knowledge-sharing platforms.

Implementation activities will commence in February 2026, with the first technical teams expected to arrive in Libya by early March. A joint steering committee will convene quarterly to monitor progress, address challenges, and identify opportunities for expanding cooperation.

The committee will include representatives from all signatory organizations as well as relevant Libyan government ministries to ensure comprehensive coordination and alignment with national development strategies.

Both Italian and Libyan officials have expressed confidence that tangible results will be visible within the first 12 months, with major infrastructure improvements and capacity enhancements expected by year-end.

The partnership has secured initial funding commitments and established clear performance metrics to track progress against agreed objectives. Regular progress reports will be made available to stakeholders and the broader public to maintain transparency and accountability throughout the implementation process.

About the Partner Organizations

San Donato Group, headquartered in Italy, stands as one of Europe's leading healthcare and energy conglomerates with decades of international experience in infrastructure development, hospital management, and institutional capacity building across multiple continents. The organization brings proven methodologies for healthcare system transformation and has successfully completed similar partnerships in emerging markets throughout the Mediterranean basin and beyond.

GKSD brings specialized expertise in complex project implementation, cross-border cooperation initiatives, and public-private partnership structures, with particular strength in post-conflict reconstruction environments. The firm has established a track record of delivering results in challenging operational contexts while maintaining the highest standards of transparency and accountability.

Libya Reconstruction and Development Fund serves as the primary national coordinating body for reconstruction projects, working to rebuild Libya's infrastructure, strengthen institutions, and facilitate international partnerships that support the country's long-term development goals. The Fund operates under the oversight of Libyan authorities and coordinates with international partners to ensure alignment with national priorities and sustainable development objectives.

