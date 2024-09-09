Istituto Marangoni Dubai is excited to welcome a new cohort of students for its sought-after Master in Fashion & Luxury Brand Management this October. The program, under CAA Accreditation and the prestigious Badge of Excellence from Business of Fashion (BOF), remains a top choice for those aiming to excel in the fashion and luxury industries.

Designed to equip students with the skills to thrive in the luxury market, the course offers a deep dive into branding, business management and the evolving dynamics of the fashion world. Students will learn how to build and manage luxury brands, from understanding customer relationships and social media impact to mastering fashion and luxury goods design, communication and brand positioning.

Roberto La Iacona, Istituto Marangoni Dubai Institution Director, commented: "The success of the Master in Fashion & Luxury Brand Management course at Istituto Marangoni Dubai has been remarkable. Running for several years across all Istituto Marangoni campuses worldwide, this signature program reflects our dedication to cultivating the next generation of leaders in the fashion and luxury sectors. Since its launch, it has consistently attracted and developed talented individuals who are now making significant impacts in the industry."

One of the unique features of the course is the opportunity for students to gain hands-on experience through industry placements. This practical approach, combined with guidance from expert faculty and international visiting tutors, ensures that graduates are well-prepared to take on leadership roles in the global luxury market.

Enrollment is now open for the 2024/25 intake. For more information about the Master in Fashion & Luxury Brand Management and to apply, please visit: www.istitutomarangoni.com