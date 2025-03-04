On the occasion of its 90th anniversary, Istituto Marangoni consolidates its role as a leading institution in higher education for fashion, art, design, and beauty with three major developments: the relocation of its Milan campus to the historic Palazzo Turati in September 2025, the opening of a new campus in Paris’ prestigious 16th arrondissement, and the expansion into Saudi Arabia with the launch of a new campus in Riyadh in August 2025. Completing this evolution is the launch of the Immersive Virtual School, marking the culmination of four years of investment in innovation and pioneering new digital learning formats.

To celebrate Istituto Marangoni’s 90 years, a series of international events will take place, showcasing the institution’s rich heritage. Through archival materials and testimonials from faculty, alumni, and staff, these events will highlight the pivotal role of the “Marangoni Method” in shaping the global fashion system from the 1930s to the present day. A journey through past and future, emphasizing the latest innovations designed to bridge tradition and avant-garde.

Milan: a new home in the heart of the city

Starting from the 2025/26 academic year, Istituto Marangoni Milan will relocate to Palazzo Turati, one of the most stunning neo-Renaissance buildings in Milan’s city center. Located just steps from the Duomo and the Pinacoteca Ambrosiana, the palace provides an exclusive study environment where history and innovation come together. Students will have access to extraordinary spaces, including frescoed halls, refined sculptural details, inlaid wooden floors, and a majestic courtyard with granite columns. The new 9,000-square-meter campus will also feature a spectacular panoramic terrace, ideal for events, fashion presentations, and photoshoots.

Paris: a new campus in the heart of Fashion and Luxury

Istituto Marangoni Paris officially inaugurates its new campus at 15 rue Boissière, in the prestigious 16th arrondissement. This larger, more modern space reflects the school’s commitment to providing an inspiring learning environment in direct dialogue with the most influential French and international fashion brands. Situated in a district rich in culture—with the Musée Galliera, Musée Guimet, Musée d’Art Moderne, and the Musée Yves Saint Laurent—and surrounded by luxury houses such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Hermès, and Dior, the new campus offers students an immersive educational experience perfectly connected to the industry’s evolving needs.

Global Expansion: arriving in Saudi Arabia

In August, Istituto Marangoni will open its first campus in Saudi Arabia, becoming the first international higher education group with a focus on luxury to establish itself in Riyadh. This initiative is part of the Group’s expansion strategy into key fashion and luxury markets, supporting local talent development and women’s empowerment in a rapidly transforming country. Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 and in collaboration with the Fashion Commission, Istituto Marangoni aims to train a new generation of professionals equipped to meet the needs of both international and local brands.The new campus, accredited by TVTC (Technical and Vocational Training Corporation), will offer three-year Advanced Diploma programs in Fashion Design, Fashion Management, Fashion Product, Fashion Styling, and Creative Direction, as well as specialized courses in Fragrances & Cosmetics and Interior Design. Students will have the option of an academic path with a six-month internship or the completion of a Bachelor's Degree at one of Istituto Marangoni’s international campuses. Additionally, professional development courses in Fashion Business, Digital Marketing, and Product Management will be available, responding to the growing demand for training in new technologies and digital fashion. This is the second campus in the Middle East, further consolidating the presence in the region after the opening of Istituto Marangoni in Dubai.

Digital Innovation: The 12th School in the Metaverse

Alongside its physical expansion, Istituto Marangoni is pioneering a revolution in education with the launch of the Immersive Virtual School, its 12th campus. This innovative digital campus redefines the boundaries of learning, combining cutting-edge technology with a collaborative, experiential approach. Designed as an interactive, multiplayer space, the Immersive Virtual School enables students to connect, create, and learn in a dynamic digital environment that reflects the educational excellence of the international network while offering unique experiences only possible in the virtual world. The first immersive Foundation course has already begun, with students attending exclusively online.

“Celebrating Istituto Marangoni’s 90 years means honoring a legacy of excellence in education while looking to the future with vision and innovation. With the new campuses in Milan and Paris, the opening of the Riyadh school, and the launch of the Immersive Virtual School, we are reinforcing our commitment to shaping the next generation of creative talents, equipping them with the most advanced digital skills. Moreover, through our archival exhibition, we open a treasure trove of research and inspiration to the public, paying tribute to our heritage while embracing the challenges of tomorrow.” – Stefania Valenti, Managing Director

With these initiatives, Istituto Marangoni strengthens its mission of excellence, continuing to inspire and educate the future generations of fashion, beauty, design, and luxury professionals on a global scale.