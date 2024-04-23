Istituto Marangoni, in collaboration with the Saudi Fashion Commission, is spearheading the establishment of a Higher Training Institute in Riyadh.

This initiative will bring international courses specialized in fashion and luxury to the Kingdom, with plans to inaugurate the institute in 2025.

The announcement came during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Culture, underlining the institute's leadership in this endeavor.

Riyadh: The unveiling of the strategic partnership between Istituto Marangoni and the Saudi Fashion Commission took place at a press conference in Riyadh, organized by Istituto Marangoni. Stefania Valenti, Global Managing Director of Istituto Marangoni, and Burak Çakmak, Chief Executive Officer of the Fashion Commission of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture, made the announcement following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, in the presence of His Excellency Vice Minister of Culture Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez.

Following its global vision to be present in the most relevant countries for enhancing the development of the local fashion and luxury marketplaces, Istituto Marangoni will be the first international Higher Education Group in the creative fields, with a focus on fashion and luxury, to open in Riyadh. Its mission in Saudi Arabia is to catalyze fresh avenues for local talent development, women empowerment, and employment in a country undergoing rapid transformation into one of the world’s most dynamic markets for young, digitalized consumers, and creatives.

Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, thanks to the active collaboration with the Saudi Fashion Commission, Istituto Marangoni has the goal to provide its high-level educational support, enabling both international and local brands to develop new creative and managerial skills in fashion and luxury, fragrances and cosmetics, visual merchandising, to support the further development of the fashion and luxury system in Saudi Arabia.

The new institute in Riyadh, to be accredited by TVTC (Technical and Vocational Training Corporation), is set to open its doors in 2025 to provide an innovative and dynamic academic offer of courses that will be designed to propel careers in fashion, business, and luxury management. The main academic program will be a 3-year Advanced Diploma available in specific core areas, such as Fashion Design, Fashion Management, Fashion Product, Fashion Styling & Creative Direction, but also in the management of Fragrances & Cosmetics and Interior Design. Students will also have the opportunity to choose whether to complete the Advanced Diploma in Riyadh and step into the fashion industry through a 6-month internship during the last year of study or complete studies for a Bachelor Degree at any international Istituto Marangoni campus.

The academic offer will also include a range of courses catering to both aspiring and established professionals that are looking to enhance their skills in the areas of fashion business, digital marketing, product management and emerging technologies.. The resounding success of the distance learning course on Digital Fashion and CLO3D, offered to Saudi designers in partnership with the Fashion Commission over the past two years, serves as a testament to the market's readiness for this type of educational opportunity.

Stefania Valenti, Managing Director of Istituto Marangoni, stated: “We are deeply honored that the Fashion Commission has chosen Istituto Marangoni as a valuable partner for the inauguration of the first international fashion school in Riyadh. Our mission is clear: to nurture a generation of talented creatives and managerial professionals who will not only elevate the local industry but also leave a lasting impact on international companies operating in Riyadh. Our academic offerings are meticulously crafted, informed by extensive market research, with the aim of positioning Saudi Arabia as a beacon for the luxury market of the future. Moreover, Istituto Marangoni is a pioneer in innovation, having started implementing AI and our Metaverse in its academic offerings three years ago. This forward-thinking vision towards the future will permeate the Riyadh school as well.

Together, we will harness the power of cutting-edge technologies to revolutionize education and prepare students for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow's fashion and luxury industries. I thank the Ministry of Culture and the Fashion Commission for giving us this opportunity to work together, and also the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia for the constant support in our journey in the Kingdom and for believing in the importance of high-quality education since the beginning. This is not just the opening of a school, but our contribution to the development of a growing market with great potential and a stimulus for new creatives and talents for an expression of their aesthetic codes”.

Burak Çakmak, Chief Executive Officer of the Fashion Commission of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture, said: “As we inaugurate Istituto Marangoni in Riyadh, we herald a transformative era for local talent within the burgeoning creative landscape of our region. With demand for quality fashion education on the rise, our partnership underscores the Saudi Fashion Commission's unwavering commitment to nurturing and empowering creatives. Together, we embark on a journey to shape a vibrant and flourishing fashion community in the heart of the Kingdom, laying the foundation for a future where innovation thrives and creativity knows no bounds”.

Istituto Marangoni

Istituto Marangoni was founded in 1935 in Milan as ‘Istituto Artistico dell’Abbigliamento Marangoni’, and has been a top educational choice for creatives in the worlds of fashion, art and design for over 85 years now. With four generations of students from 5 continents, it was the springboard for over 45,000 luxury professionals, including Domenico Dolce, Alessandro Sartori, Paula Cademartori, Gilda Ambrosio, Julie de Libran and Nicola Brognano. Istituto Marangoni currently welcomes about 5,000 students from 108 different countries every year in its schools in the world capitals of fashion, art and design, including Milano, Firenze, Paris, London, Dubai, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Miami. Istituto Marangoni is ranked among the 100 best universities in the world in its fields according to QS World University Ranking 2024.

Saudi Fashion Commission

Founded in 2020, the Fashion Commission is leading the development of the Kingdom’s fashion sector. By driving investment and building robust regulatory frameworks, the commission is supporting the next generation of Saudi fashion talent as they aspire to reach their full potential. The commission is enabling the sector while preserving the Kingdom’s vaste hheritage in fashion and empowering Saudi fashion designers.

Together with the Ministry of Culture, the commission is working to unlock a thriving cultural sector to preserve and elevate the traditions that make the Kingdom unique.

