The office is located in One Central business center at the Dubai World Trade Center.

iSpace opening ceremony at the 25Hours boutique hotel was attended by clients, partners, consultants, brokers, legal and investment entities that operate in the Middle East market. iSpace team managed to implement its first project within the established deadline, following the high requirements for offices in such a market segment. The leasable area counts 10,000 sq.ft. with turnkey finish, full furniture and technological support, coffee point, advanced IT decisions developed by the company’s partner – Multispace.

“We are grateful to our partners who assisted us with the first project realization, and we are excited to announce our next iSpace project in Dubai,” said Alex Ostrovsky, Managing Partner and CEO of iSpace. “We have signed the second long-term lease agreement with Dubai World Trade Center LLC for the implementation of this project in One Central business district with the total area of 19,000 sq.ft. The project works are currently underway, and the completion date is scheduled for September 2023.”

iSpace tenants have full access to the Flexy app, a smart office management system, Face ID, a secure access system to the office and private office rooms, and Smart lockers, a modern storage system based on patented contactless technology. As of the date of the official opening of the iSpace office, lease agreements have already been concluded for almost 50% of the office space offered to the market.

Additionally, iSpace serviced offices projects will appear in the immediate future in Abu Dhabi (UAE), Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), as well as in the Asian market – in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Singapore, and in Belgrade (Serbia).

About iSpace:

iSpace is a serviced offices operator established in 2022 in Dubai, UAE. iSpace offers modern interior solutions and the highest level of hospitality. The operation and management of offices are based on a unique digital ecosystem developed by the technological office space – Multispace. iSpace projects are made in different regions: Dubai, Abu Dhabi (UAE), Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore (Asia), and Belgrade (Serbia).