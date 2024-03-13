Cairo, Egypt – iSON Xperiences, a global leader in Customer Experience Management (CXM), is proud to partner with the Egyptian Food Bank to bring joy and nourishment to underprivileged families during Ramadan.

Understanding the profound impact community service can have, iSON Xperiences dedicated themselves to packing food boxes alongside the Food Bank. These boxes, filled with essential items, will be distributed across all governorates, ensuring families can celebrate Ramadan with dignity.

The initiative reflects the company's belief in the importance of harnessing the energy of youth in serving the community and assisting those in need. Moreover, it signifies a positive stride in its commitment to expand into areas of social responsibility and charitable activities to feed the deserving during the holy month.

"At iSON Xperiences, we believe giving back is more than just fulfilling a social responsibility – it's about fostering a spirit of compassion and togetherness," said Amani Rabei, Chief Growth Officer at iSON Xperiences. "As our presence grows locally, so does our obligation to uplift society. Partnering with the Egyptian Food Bank allows us to directly support the most vulnerable families, especially during this holy month.

Meanwhile, Mohsen Sarhan, CEO of The Egyptian Food Bank, expressed his delight at this collaboration, which reflects iSON Xperiences’ trust in the Food Bank’s mission. He emphasized the importance of the private companies supporting the Food Bank's mission of providing food security to those in need. Whether through volunteering time and effort or through contributions, this partnership ensures broader accessibility to essential provisions, enriching the lives of a multitude not only during Ramadan but all year round.

By prioritizing community welfare alongside its commitment to enhancing customer experience management, iSON Xperiences aligns its corporate mission with impactful social responsibility initiatives. Recognizing the critical role of organizations like the Egyptian Food Bank in addressing societal needs, iSON Xperiences advocates for collaborative efforts among businesses to bolster such vital endeavors.

About iSON Xperiences:

iSON Xperiences is a pioneering global leader in the field of Customer Experience Management (CXM). With a profound knowledge in transforming CX landscapes, iSON Xperiences specializes in providing modern omnichannel technologies, strategic insights, and efficient processes to enhance customer interactions and elevate Egypt's BPO services.