The award has been granted by the UAE Minister of Tolerance, His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, at the Blockchain Summit 2023 that took place on the 4th and 5th of February in Dubai.

Blockchain Summit reaches the unprecedented scope

The Blockchain Summit 2023 was a 2-day crypto and blockchain event with insights from 50+ speakers sharing their industry knowledge and experiences. It was held in two 5-star hotel venues in Dubai, with the key speakers including prominent venture capitalists and government figures from all across the globe.

Reception gave opportunities for socialization with both the crypto moguls and founders of promising projects gaining traction, while sets of award-winning DJs decorated a lavish opening beach party.

Speakers included Tim Draper, founder, investor & venture capitalist; Francois Rubota Masumbuko, minister of rural development of Congo; Davinci Jeremie, crypto educator & influencer, and many more.

Among the topics discussed were the role of NFT & metaverse in creating a new digital economy, the connection between crypto and the gaming industry, and the crypto influence on Islamic finance.

Mohammed AlKaff, Co-Founder of Islamic Coin, spoke about Islamic finance virtues and shared his thoughts about how Islamic Coin can provide the ultimate solution at the Summit.

Islamic coin, a game-changer in Islamic finance

The award has again highlighted the Islamic Coin's success in the past few months and the high potential of the project.

Islamic Coin is an ethics-first Shariah-compliant financial ecosystem and the native currency of the Haqq community-run blockchain. Its mission is to give the Muslim community all around the planet a financial instrument for the Digital Age to enable seamless transactions, supporting philanthropy and innovation along the way.

In June 2022, the currency gained a Fatwa issued by the world's leading Muslim authorities. Later in August, Islamic Coin raised $200m during a private sale.

In November 2022, Islamic Coin won the Most Promising ESG Crypto at the Middle East Blockchain Awards. The project has gotten support from the UAE royal family, including His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa Bin Mohammed bin Khalid AL Nahyan.

