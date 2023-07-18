Zug, Switzerland - Her Highness Sheikha Madiya Bint Hasher Bin Manaa Al Maktoum, a member of Dubai's Ruling Family has joined Islamic Coin’s Advisory Board, as the Shariah-compliant and ethics-first digital money prepares for rollout on major exchanges.

Joining other members of MENA’s leading Ruling Families, Her Highness will focus on charity initiatives. An advocate of community-based work, her expertise will prove invaluable as Islamic Coin shifts the focus to philanthropy through the Evergreen DAO - the crypto’s non-profit virtual foundation focused on long term sustainability. A skilled female athlete and a successful businesswoman, Sheikha Madiya Bint Hasher Bin Manaa Al Maktoum also boasts an impressive list of achievements and has excelled as an accomplished cyclist and horse rider, both in UAE and abroad.

“The idea of being a part of the first money that actually gives back to the world is fascinating, and I look forward to working together with the Islamic Coin team to roll out a product that is not only Shariah-compliant but also focuses on the UN’s Sustainability Goals,” commented Sheikha Madiya.

The founding team has been busy promoting Sustainability on the international circuit, speaking at COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh as well as the Youth International Conference in New York, both under the patronage of the UN. Islamic Coin and the Proof-of-stake HAQQ blockchain it is built on are considered climate-friendly and in line with the UN’s goals for energy consumption and increasing access to financial services.

Both Islamic Coin and the Haqq Network that powers it have already secured significant global interest. Partnerships have been forged with London’s DDCAP Group, paving the way for integration with over 300 global Islamic Banks. The team has also aligned with Fambras - the largest Halal certification agency in the world, as well as with Sushi - one of the leading global decentralized exchanges. The ecosystem also includes Pyypl - one of the largest payment apps in the Middle East, as well as Holiday Swap - the number one home-swapping service.

The Advisory Board itself already includes members of Abu Dhabi and Dubai Ruling Families, including Sheikh Dr. Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Khalifa Bin Mohammad Bin Khalid Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Juma bin Maktoum Al Maktoum. The team also boasts top names in traditional and Islamic finance. Islamic Coin’s Executive Board includes Emaar’s Hussein Al Meeza (who is also a co-founder), one of the key personalities involved in establishing Dubai Islamic Bank — the first fully-fledged Islamic Bank in the world. The Executive Board also includes Khamis Buharoon AI Shamsi, the former Assistant Director of the Finance Division, and Assistant Director of the Internal Audit Division of the Central Bank of the UAE. The impressive list includes Greg Gigliotti, CEO, Chief Investment Officer, and Founding Partner of Xtellus Advisors, Gigliotti is a respected fund manager with experience at Goldman Sachs and other global institutions who has managed a portfolio of over $16 Billion during his career.

Islamic Coin’s Shariah Board is led by Sheikh Dr. Nizam Mohammed Saleh Yaquby, recognized by Bloomberg as 'The Gatekeeper' of a $2 trillion market for Islamic financial products. Sheikh Yaquby sits on the Shariah boards of top international finance, including HSBC, Lloyds TSB, and Barclays; France’s BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole and Citigroup.

The digital money will be launching on exchanges on 1 September 2023 under the ISLM ticker.

