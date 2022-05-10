Dubai: Ishraq Hospitality, a leading hotel management group and a subsidiary of Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group, today announced plans at ATM to further expand their portfolio of hotels across Egypt, Oman and the UAE with eight hotels in the pipeline.

Setting a major milestone, Ishraq Hospitality has become a reputable third party hospitality management company, growing its portfolio of Holiday Inn Express hotels which are expected to complete over the next five years.

The resilience of the Holiday Inn Express brand, its recent operating model and its ability to provide a premium yet an accessible hotel experience with seamless modern technology, has driven stronger owner returns and guest satisfaction scores. In Dubai the group’s portfolio of hotels manifested its success with over 80% occupancy in 2021 alone and has increased to over 95% since January 2022. Holiday Inn Express is one of IHG's fastest-growing hotel brands with over 3000 hotels – a first choice for the increasing number of travellers who need a simple, yet engaging place to rest, recharge and conduct business while abroad.

"Ishraq Hospitality is delighted to be participating in ATM, the most dynamic platform for the region's travel industry. Visitors will gain insights into Ishraq Hospitality's vast experience in the sector, its strong tradition of values and its excellent track record of catering to the changing demands of travellers.”

“Our expansion into Egypt and Oman, which is among the top global tourism destinations, is a significant opportunity for both us and our partners to invest in one of the most successful hospitality franchises.”

“Undoubtedly, our new enterprises will enhance our profile and accelerate the hospitality sector's growth. Reiterating the Mohammad & Obaid AlMulla Group's hotel and hospitality expansion strategy, the group focuses on alliances with award-winning international hotels groups, representing reputable international trademarks in hospitality. And we will continue our hotel expansion strategy with franchise partners,” said Sherif Beshara – Group CEO, Mohamed and Obaid AlMulla Group.

Alexander Suski – Acting CEO, Ishraq Hospitality added, “We are excited to participate in the ATM 2022. It is an excellent platform to showcase our achievements and boost international awareness of our hospitality developments. Ishraq Hospitality’s mangement team has a combined experience of more than a hundred years in hospitality and managing real estate assets for other parties. It enhances our competency to run any hotel class, from budget hotels and business hotels to lifestyle properties and resorts.”

About Ishraq Hospitality

With over a decade of experience in operating some of the most prestigious international hotel franchises in Dubai, Ishraq Hospitality is the asset management and hospitality division of the Dubai-based Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group.

Established in 2007 and acquired by Mohamed & Obaid AlMulla Group in 2011, the division is renowned for setting consistent quality service standards in the hospitality industry.

Ishraq Hospitality caters to leisure and business travellers in the mid-priced and high-end bandwidths. Its portfolio includes Holiday Inn Express (HIEX) hotels of the IHG group: Holiday Inn Express Dubai Airport, Holiday Inn Express Dubai – Jumeriah, Holiday Inn Express Dubai – Internet City, Holiday Inn Express Dubai – Safa Park, Holiday Inn Dubai Al Maktoum Airport and Staybridge Suites Dubai Al Maktoum Airport, which opened in October 2020, as well as Crowne Plaza Deira and Crowne Plaza Dubai Jumeirah.

Ishraq Hospitality has an exciting line-up of hotels set to open, continuing to expand its footprint in the sector.

