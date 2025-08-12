Baghdad, Iraq: Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, has successfully deployed its SmartOne Unified Communication Platform to support the Iraqi Ministry of Interior (MOI) in overhauling Baghdad’s emergency services. The landmark project, launched in 2024, introduces a centralized 911 emergency call center—marking a pivotal advancement in public safety communications for Iraq’s capital city.

Previously reliant on a fragmented network of 26 separate emergency numbers, the MOI sought to unify these under a single, cohesive emergency response system. Hytera’s SmartOne solution integrates various communication technologies—ranging from DMR and TETRA radio systems to body camera feeds—into one platform, enabling seamless coordination between police, fire, and medical services across Baghdad.

The solution includes a fully integrated 911 call center with over 300 operator seats. The platform supports emergency call intake, case creation, real-time situational tracking, and dispatch across multiple agencies. The implementation also features advanced modules such as computer-aided dispatch (CAD), visualized command and GIS mapping, duty and patrol management, incident analytics, and mobile police applications. Together, these tools significantly improve situational awareness, optimize resource allocation, and reduce emergency response times.

“This project, which is the first of its kind in Iraq, represents a quality move in digital transformation and modern communications, enforcement of security and the provision of legal and humanitarian services,” said Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani.

The system’s microservice-based architecture ensures high scalability and resilience, while its data-driven backend allows the MOI to continuously evaluate performance through call logs, incident trends, and proactive alerts. These features enable informed decision-making and adaptive strategy development in response to the city’s evolving safety needs.

Since its launch, the platform has demonstrated impressive capability, handling approximately 100,000 calls on its first day of operation. The new 911 infrastructure sets a precedent for conflict-affected regions aiming to modernize their emergency response systems through integrated technology.

Notably, this project has been shortlisted by the International Critical Communications Awards (ICCAs) 2025 as a finalist for the Best Use of Critical Communications in Public Safety award. The nomination highlights the transformative impact of this initiative on public safety communications and further underscores the project’s international recognition for excellence.

