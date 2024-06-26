Ahmed Al Ameri: Libraries are at the forefront of building knowledge societies and driving sustainable development

Eman Bushulaibi: We strive for Iqra’a Journal to be a premier platform for scientific and cultural exchange, broadening knowledge sharing and expanding horizons for our libraries and knowledge institutions

Sharjah: As part of its ambitious journey towards specialised scientific excellence, the Sharjah Public Libraries & Information (SPL) Journal (Iqra'a) returns with a new revamped format. It adopts a cognitive model that mirrors the current landscape of scientific research in library science. The journal serves as a repository for documenting the achievements of library management within societal and specialised contexts.

The 19th issue is brimming with in-depth discussions on contemporary issues surrounding the profound transformations in libraries and information institutions. This edition delves into how these entities adapt to cutting-edge technological advancements, offering comprehensive and innovative insights into the challenges and opportunities within this vital sector.

This quarterly journal documents the achievements of libraries and their experts, highlighting the sector's current challenges and underscoring the essential skills and competencies required for professionals. Additionally, it forecasts technological advancements and their impact on information institutions, offering a vision of upcoming changes and opportunities.

The latest issue also showcases a curated selection of Arab intellectual contributions, enriching the knowledge in the fields of information and knowledge. It provides comparative analyses between global and Arab experiences in the library sector, featuring insightful opinions and expert analyses. The journal aims to establish a robust scientific communication network among professionals in the library, archive, and documentation sectors, fostering enhanced cooperation and the exchange of expertise on a local scale.

Renaissance Begins with the Library

In the editorial of Iqra'a’s nineteenth issue, HE Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) and Editor-in-Chief of the Journal, emphasised the emirate of Sharjah has a unique vision for libraries and their indispensable role in fostering a cultural renaissance, pointing out that they are at the forefront of building knowledge societies and are key drivers of comprehensive and sustainable development, which aligns with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, that places libraries as a fundamental pillar of development and progress.

Al Ameri said: "We highly prioritise libraries in Sharjah, following the directives of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, to fortify their role in realising our aspirations. We believe that the responsibilities of libraries have expanded significantly over the past few decades, transforming them into incubators for ideas and centres for a community of readers and researchers."

Influential Topics and Issues

Commenting on the Iqra’a's latest issue, Eman Bushulaibi, Director of SPL and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Journal, said: "Amid rapid developments in libraries and information, we at SPL strive to provide valuable content for professionals. “Iqra’a'' covers a wide range of topics, offering readers articles and studies on current and influential issues in the library world. We aim for the Journal to be a platform for scientific and cultural communication, enhancing the exchange of experiences and opening new horizons for research and innovation in our libraries and knowledge institutions."

Challenges of Artificial Intelligence in Libraries

The Journal examines the challenges and opportunities facing libraries and information services in its nineteenth issue. Prof. Dr. Khalid Abdel Fattah addresses a crucial topic in his article, 'AI Illiteracy: How Artificial Intelligence Will Affect Knowledge Representation and Availability in Libraries and Information Institutions.' He highlighted the need to train library specialists to tackle the challenges posed by data and AI illiteracy. Abdel Fattah stressed the importance of understanding and analysing data and comprehending AI functions and impacts to enable effective social participation.

Archiving Social Media Content

Furthermore, the latest issue features researcher Amani Al-Sayed, who presented a 36-page study titled 'Archiving Social Media Content,' exploring the ethical and legal challenges of archiving social media. The study recommends prioritising the archiving of government social media accounts and calls for developing Arab software to facilitate this process, highlighting the urgent need to document public institutional records.

In its nineteenth issue, Iqra’a covers a variety of intellectual and research topics. It includes discussions on systematic reviews using the PRISMA protocol to enhance intellectual output and examines the evolving nature of scientific research in the era of virtual libraries. The Journal highlights selected research from the Sharjah Prize for Library Literature Forum and addresses the issue of alienation in the information age, emphasising the importance of managing research data. Additionally, it underscores the role of collaborative learning in interactive spaces as essential for effective libraries, offering a comprehensive vision for the future of knowledge that Sharjah aims to achieve.