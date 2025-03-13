Abu Dhabi: Investopia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Emirates Motor Company, the flagship company of Al Fahim Group and the authorized general distributor for Mercedes-Benz vehicles in Abu Dhabi, to enhance collaboration in smart and sustainable mobility. The agreement was signed during the fourth edition of Investopia, which took place in Abu Dhabi, under the theme ‘Harnessing MegaForces.’

The agreement was signed by H.E. Badreya Al Maidoor, Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services at the Ministry of Economy, and Ahmed Abdul Jalil Al Fahim, Chairman of Al Fahim Group, in the presence of H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of Investopia.

H.E. Badreya Al Maidoor said that the MoU reflects Investopia's commitment to expanding its network of strategic partnerships, reinforcing its mission to promote the new economy and accelerate innovation across key sectors. She highlighted that the collaboration with Emirates Motor Company marks a significant step toward developing more sustainable mobility solutions by harnessing cutting-edge technologies. The initiative aligns with future sustainability trends and supports the UAE’s vision of building a knowledge-based economy driven by technology and innovation, further strengthening the country’s position as a global hub for the new economy.

Ahmed Abdul Jalil Al Fahim said: "Our ongoing partnership with Investopia reaffirms our shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the future of mobility. It marks a key milestone in the development and implementation of advanced technologies for greener transportation solutions."

The agreement aims to drive innovation in the transportation sector with a focus on smart and sustainable solutions, in line with Investopia’s commitment to advancing the new and green economy sectors. It also seeks to promote environmental sustainability practices within the automotive industry, supporting the UAE’s long-term vision for sustainability.

The fourth edition of Investopia brought together over 132 distinguished speakers, including government leaders, ministers, investors, entrepreneurs, decision-makers, and economic experts from nearly 20 countries. The event attracted more than 3,000 participants, along with representatives from leading financial and economic institutions and international organizations.

-Ends-

