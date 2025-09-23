Sharjah, United Arab Emirates — Invest Bank has unveiled a new personal loan that is redefining borrowing flexibility in the UAE, allowing customers to access funds immediately without the pressure of instant repayments. With competitive interest rates and quick approvals, this limited-time offer enables customers to start repaying after a six-month grace period.

The newly launched “No pressure. Repay next year” personal loan provides a smarter, stress-free way to borrow for urgent financial needs, such as emergencies, home improvements, or education, with hassle-free delayed repayment plans.

Key features:

• A six-month grace period before repayments begin.

• Competitive interest rates.

• Flexible repayment terms tailored to individual needs.

•Easy application process and fast approvals.

Edris Al Rafi, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Bank, said: “At Invest Bank, we believe financial solutions should adapt to life, not the other way around. Our new personal loan with a six-month grace period is designed for customers who need funding now but prefer the option to repay later. It’s a practical, empowering solution that reflects our commitment to customer-first banking.”

Available for a limited time, this personal loan is ideal for individuals across the UAE seeking flexibility, convenience, and control over their financial journey.

About Invest Bank:

Founded in 1975, Invest Bank PSC is a leading public shareholding company, headquartered in Sharjah, UAE. With over four decades of significant presence, Invest Bank has established itself as a reputable entity within the UAE’s banking sector, committed to delivering exceptional financial services. In 2019, the Government of Sharjah became a strategic partner, reaffirming the bank's position through commercial investment, with its shares publicly traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). Today, Invest Bank offers a wide array of services including retail banking, corporate banking, and investment services.