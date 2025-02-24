The TV commercial uniquely pairs real scenes from Sharjah’s vibrant life with poetic narration to underscore the shared values of the community and the benevolent leader who has helped steer its course.

Sharjah, UAE: Marking its golden jubilee, Invest Bank today unveiled the “You smile, and Sharjah smiles with you” television commercial (TVC) that blends sentiment and heritage, celebrating the longstanding vision and commitment of His Highness (H.H.) Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah towards the emirate and its citizens. Featuring real-life scenes paired with poetic, meaningful narration, the commercial mirrors the vibrancy and warmth of the emirate and its people.

The campaign is a gesture of appreciation towards Sharjah’s leadership, who has been instrumental in creating a thriving, secure, and educated community. In a deeply touching narrative, viewers are taken on a journey that highlights the essence of a community synonymous with growth, resilience, and shared values. Reflecting on Sharjah’s culture and advancements, the TVC evokes the close-knit fabric of Sharjah’s society, “We smile, dwell in homes of joy, and our structures thrive. And from us flows knowledge, sufficient for a nation and a homeland."

Edris Al Rafi, Chief Executive Officer at Invest Bank, said: "Our 50-year jubilee is a celebration of the bonds that unite us as a community and the shared vision that drives us forward. Through this campaign, we honor the legacy of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, recognizing his tireless dedication to the progress and well-being of Sharjah and its people. As we reflect on the last fifty years, this campaign outlines the journey we've undertaken together under the guiding light of our leadership. It is a tribute to the shared dreams and achievements that have shaped Sharjah into the thriving community it is today."

Invest Bank’s golden jubilee campaign commemorates Sharjah’s legacy and celebrates the collective journey of its people as well as the progress of the emirate as it stands committed to carrying forward the values and legacy imparted by Sharjah’s leadership. The commercial is an ode to their drive and passion for investing in humanity and laying down a foundation that celebrates and supports every member of society.

About Invest Bank

Founded in 1975, Invest Bank PSC is a prominent public shareholding company based in Sharjah, UAE. Boasting over four decades of substantial presence, the bank has cemented its reputation as a trusted provider within the UAE’s competitive banking sector, dedicated to delivering top-tier financial services. In 2019, the Government of Sharjah became a strategic stakeholder, underscoring the bank's standing through significant investment and ownership. The Government's share, initially at 81%, has been adjusted to 70.11% following the most recent acquisition by the Sharjah Social Security Fund (SSSF). This strategic partnership aligns with the bank's recent capital increase, where it realized an influx of paid-in share capital amounting to 3,202,493 in Q2 2024. Invest Bank continues to publicly trade its shares on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and continues to be a trusted bank of choice for corporate and retail clients.