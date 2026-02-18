UAE: Invest Bank today announced the successful outcomes of its strategic partnership with AUTON8, a global leader in intelligent automation. The collaboration marks a milestone in strengthening regulatory resilience, operational efficiency, and customer-centric agility across both core and digital banking landscapes.

Invest Bank is implementing a digital transformation program designed to streamline repetitive tasks and redeploy its workforce toward customer experience, product innovation, and growth. Partnering with AUTON8, a trusted global player in enterprise automation, the bank has accelerated its ability to deliver measurable outcomes across compliance, resilience, and customer experience.

The program leverages AUTON8’s flagship A8 platform, deploying multiple modules to strengthen resilience and agility. CAPTURE has been used to build a complete multi-platform regression test suite through an intuitive, business-friendly approach that allows both testers and business teams to create and maintain automation without specialist coding skills. This enables Invest Bank to deliver fast, reliable change with reduced risk of disruption. LOAD ensures operational performance and resilience across both core and digital banking systems. MOBILE has been deployed to test the mobile app experience and ensure accessibility compliance. NEXUS acts as a universal data adaptor, allowing rapid configuration of reporting processes, ensuring compliance and seamless data flow across platforms. Together, these capabilities assure system reliability, remove operational bottlenecks, and accelerate safe organisational change.

Edris Al Rafi, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Bank, said: "AUTON8 has transformed our delivery model by embedding automation throughout our operations. The CAPTURE module automates regression testing, enabling fast, confident changes across core and digital banking. Meanwhile, NEXUS streamlines reconciliation and reporting through rapid configuration, strengthening compliance readiness and ensuring seamless data flows. Together, these capabilities accelerate feature delivery and regulatory updates without compromising stability or customer trust. Through AUTON8, we've modernized our operational backbone, delivering greater speed, reliability, and security to customers while strengthening compliance and operational resilience."

“AUTON8 is proud to support Invest Bank in their transformation journey,” said Patrick Torto, CEO of AUTON8.

Ali Raza, COO of AUTON8, added, “Our A8 platform is designed specifically for complex environments like banking, where speed, resilience, and compliance readiness are critical to both regulators and customers. By embedding regression automation into the release cycle, we enable banks to make fast, reliable change — innovating at pace without compromising service stability. Together with Invest Bank, we are shaping a model for how modern banks can embrace technology as a catalyst for strategic growth.”

The transformation program is already delivering measurable results, including faster compliance readiness, accelerated release cycles with greater reliability, strengthened resilience across front- and back-office systems, and the redeployment of staff to higher-value, customer-focused initiatives.

About Invest Bank:

Founded in 1975, Invest Bank PSC is a leading public shareholding company, headquartered in Sharjah, UAE. With over four decades of significant presence, Invest Bank has established itself as a reputable entity within the UAE’s banking sector, committed to delivering exceptional financial services. In 2019, the Government of Sharjah became a strategic partner, reaffirming the bank's position through commercial investment, with its shares publicly traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). Today, Invest Bank offers a wide array of services including retail banking, corporate banking, and investment services.

About AUTON8:

AUTON8 is a global automation and digital transformation company dedicated to enabling organizations to streamline operations, eliminate inefficiencies, and adopt cutting-edge technology with ease. Its flagship A8 platform integrates modules such as CAPTURE, LOAD, MOBILE, and NEXUS, empowering financial institutions and enterprises to deliver fast, reliable change, ensure compliance, improve resilience, and accelerate their journey toward digital excellence. More at: www.auton8.io