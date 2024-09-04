Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia – invenioLSI, a global leader in SAP-based solutions, officially announced its membership in the SAP Innovation Hub in Saudi Arabia, a strategic move that aligns with their ongoing efforts to push digital transformation and strengthen the Kingdom’s digital ecosystem. This partnership positions invenioLSI at the forefront of technological advancements in the region, enabling them to collaborate with SAP and other key stakeholders to develop client-centric, innovative solutions.

The SAP Innovation Hub functions as a thriving network, connecting partners, customers, startups, and SAP’s innovation units. Through this membership, invenioLSI will engage in collaborative projects to identify new growth opportunities and build a culture of creativity and innovation. From ideation to execution, their team will have access to the resources and expertise needed to accelerate the development of advanced solutions. By working closely with industry leaders and innovators, invenioLSI aims to develop and deliver transformative solutions that respond to the shifting challenges faced by businesses in Saudi Arabia.

Mohammad Awad, invenioLSI’s Regional Managing Director, expressed his excitement about this partnership, stating, "invenioLSI is excited about our continuous investment and expansion in Saudi Arabia by joining the SAP Innovation Hub in the Kingdom." The KSA Country Lead, Hisham Sari, added, "This collaboration opens up exciting opportunities for us to work closely with SAP experts and leverage their advanced technologies to drive innovation in our projects. We are eager to explore new solutions, enhance our capabilities, and create value for our clients in the region."

As invenioLSI embarks on this new chapter with the SAP Innovation Hub, they are committed to deepening their presence in Saudi Arabia and continuing their investment in the region’s digital future. The regional team is eager to gain invaluable access to a network of skilled professionals and resources, and craft solutions that effectively address local business challenges. Through this collaboration, invenioLSI can actively contribute to impactful projects and offer significant value throughout the region for years to come.

For more information about invenioLSI and its services, please visit www.inveniolsi.com

About SAP:

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit www.sap.com

About invenioLSI:

InvenioLSI is a leading provider of enterprise software solutions committed to empowering organizations to maximize the potential of cutting-edge ERP software solutions for enhanced business growth and efficiency. invenioLSI's dedicated experts and their steadfast customer-centric approach have cemented a reputation for delivering exceptional value and services to its clients.