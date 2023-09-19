UAE: Intwo, a global renowned full-service cloud provider of Microsoft technology, has achieved the prestigious 2023-2024 Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle award. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank Intwo in the top echelon of Microsoft’s Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.

2023-2024 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit in Spring 2024 as well as virtual meetings between July 2023 and June 2024, where they will have a unique opportunity to discuss strategy with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow Inner Circle partners, while learning more about the company’s road maps and future plans, establish strong executive connections, and collaborate on best practices.

"We are delighted to have earned a place in the Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle for the 2023-2024 term, and for the fifth time in our relationship with Microsoft. "Being a part of this elite group helps us strategically align with Microsoft on the best practices and product roadmap of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform", said Anilesh Kumar, EVP Business Applications at Intwo. "This achievement underscores our commitment to delivering excellence in every aspect of our collaboration with Microsoft and is a reflection of the value we deliver for our customers consistently."

"We extend our sincere appreciation to Microsoft for recognizing our dedication to our joint customers and our shared commitment to business excellence," added Berend-Jan van Maanen, CEO at Intwo. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire team, who consistently strive to exceed expectations."

“With the Inner Circle distinction, we are recognizing a group of partners who have excelled at accelerating their customer’s digital transformation with Dynamics 365 and Power Apps solutions” said Peter Jensen, Microsoft Business Application Partner Strategy Lead. “Inner Circle partners represent some of the best IP, industry expertise, and technical capabilities in Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform. Their dedication to customer success and the Microsoft Cloud have set them apart, and we are honored to recognize Intwo for their achievement and membership of the 2023-2024 Inner Circle”.

About Intwo:

Intwo is a global cloud services provider specialized providing IT solutions to various industries using Microsoft technologies such as Azure, Dynamics 365, modern workplace, data & AI and cybersecurity. With 25 years of experience, we focus on six major industries: manufacturing, construction, real estate, retail, distribution and professional services.

Intwo has a track record of successfully addressing business challenges with comprehensive IT solutions at more than 1,000 clients in 40 countries. Intwo helps its clients achieve higher levels of business growth by aligning business strategies with digital execution.

Intwo IT solutions are customized to meet specific business needs by combining the expertise of its experienced professionals with the best Microsoft technologies. Intwo offers a range of services, including mapping business strategies and IT solutions, integrating isolated IT systems into intelligent tools, optimizing employee productivity through IT, and consolidating data sources for real-time insights and decision-making.

Intwo is recognized as a multi-tier Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider, holds all Microsoft Solutions Partner designations, has an Azure Windows Server Specialization, Windows and SQL Server Advanced Migration Specialization and Azure Virtual Desktop Advanced Specialization. In addition, Intwo is actively involved in exclusive Microsoft programs such as the Azure Elite Group, Azure Expert MSP and Dynamics Inner Circle Group.

Intwo is a wholly owned subsidiary of publicly traded Schneider Electric and RIB Software.

For more information, please visit https://www.intwo.cloud