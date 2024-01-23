Dubai, UAE: Emaar Hospitality Group, a leading hospitality brand with iconic luxury and lifestyle hotels and residences around the world, is pleased to unveil its own lifestyle gym brand, VEO. Launching in April, VEO will be the newest community space for people passionate about wellness and fitness, opening in some of Emaar’s iconic properties across Dubai with a plan to expand further. VEO promises to be the premier destination for elevating wellness and fostering a sense of belonging, transcending the experience of a standard gym.

VEO stands out with its community-centric model, personalised fitness programmes, and strategic locations, creating a unique blend of accessibility and innovation for an enriched wellbeing experience. Fuelled by the drive to rise above and break the mould, VEO aims to foster physical and mental wellness for every individual to thrive not just in their workouts but in every facet of their lives. Beyond workouts, VEO cultivates connections, transforming fitness into a shared lifestyle and creating an inviting, family-friendly ambience for seasoned pros and aspiring newcomers.

Built from the ground up to embody the service excellence that Emaar residents and guests expect, VEO will maintain the highest standards of quality, boasting cutting-edge equipment, modern amenities, and lifestyle services so that members can integrate wellness into their daily lives. Featuring professional coaches with industry-recognized certifications and endorsements, VEO ensures the delivery of exceptional fitness programmes for every individual.

Starting in April 2024, VEO will initially open in The Lakes, The Meadows and Souk Manzil at Downtown Dubai, a series of Emaar’s vibrant communities. Each branch is meticulously designed to seamlessly integrate with the unique rhythms of daily life, providing members with convenient access to cutting-edge facilities. Upon the launch, VEO will be hosting a myriad of classes to support modern lifestyles, including kickboxing, yoga, CrossFit exercises, and sound healing. Members can access VEO through monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and yearly memberships, fitness class packages, and personal training programmes.

Driven by the collective heartbeat of its members, VEO is a living movement to reclaim health and build thriving communities, connecting people through education, and supporting new lifestyles with lifelong habits. VEO aspires to advance members’ personal wellbeing today, so they can unleash their full potential tomorrow. With its unmatched amenities and focus on modern holistic wellness, VEO will be the go-to place for fitness enthusiasts and newcomers of all ages.

For more information, please follow VEO on Instagram.