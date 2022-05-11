Distinct proportions: Muscular stance and taut surfaces communicate power and agility

Modernist philosophy: Reductive design approach elevates Range Rover Sport DNA

Sophisticated luxury: Interior cocoons the driver with sweeping console and fast-angled dashboard, finished with modern materials including sustainable UltrafabricsTM

Electrifying power: Pure-electric propulsion in 2024, and extended range Electric Hybrid from launch with 510PS, total real-world range of 740km and CO2 emissions from 18g/km1

Smooth and powerful: Six-cylinder 48V mild-hybrid Ingenium petrol and diesel engines, plus a new V8 Twin Turbo 530PS V8, deliver customary Range Rover Sport performance

Pioneering suspension: Dynamic Air Suspension introduces switchable volume air springs – a Range Rover first – with twin-valve active dampers for ultimate agility, control and composure

Dynamic master: Stormer Handling Pack combines Dynamic Response Pro, All-Wheel Steering, Electronic Active Differential with Torque Vectoring by Braking and Configurable Programs

Terrain Response®: Award-winning and patented system, now with road-focused Dynamic Mode alongside Configurable Terrain Response, plus innovative new Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control

Focused refinement: Sculpted seating, Cabin Air Purification Pro and Meridian Signature Sound with the latest Active Noise Cancellation2 systems deliver modern sporting luxury

Seamless technology: 13.1-inch curved touchscreen for award-winning Pivi Pro infotainment is complemented by intuitive 13.7-inch Interactive Driver Display, with Software Over The Air

Wireless convenience3: New Range Rover Sport is ready to go at a moment’s notice, with Wireless Apple CarPlay®, Wireless Android Auto™ and 15W Wireless Device Charger

Digital vision: High-performance visibility is guaranteed by new Digital LED Headlights featuring Adaptive Front Lighting, while new Low Speed Manoeuvring Lights provide ultimate convenience

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – New Range Rover Sport redefines sporting luxury, effortlessly combining assertive and instinctive on-road performance with trademark Range Rover refinement, progressive design sophistication and connected convenience. The third-generation model is the most desirable, advanced and dynamically capable yet.

A suite of powerful and efficient powertrains includes six-cylinder extended range Electric Hybrids, a potent new V8 and mild hybrid six-cylinder petrol and diesel Ingenium engines. Pure-electric propulsion will be introduced in 2024, as Land Rover continues its electrification journey.

New Range Rover Sport is available in S, SE, HSE and Autobiography specifications, with a First Edition available throughout the first year of production featuring a specially curated specification.

Thierry Bolloré, Chief Executive Officer, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “The exceptional New Range Rover Sport sets new standards as the ultimate sporting luxury SUV, building on seventeen years of unique customer appeal. It is the latest embodiment of our vision to create the world's most desirable modern luxury vehicles, effortlessly blending new levels of sustainability with the signature qualities that have made Range Rover Sport so popular."

Design in detail

The sophisticated exterior is unmistakably Range Rover Sport with taut surfacing, a dynamic stance and instantly recognisable profile, perfectly accentuated by stealth-like detailing and muscular proportions – giving the impression the vehicle is poised and ready.

Dramatic proportions accentuate the Range Rover Sport’s distinctive character, with short overhangs, an assertive front-end and steeply raked glazing at the front and back. These trademark elements provide a strong and imposing road presence that communicate power and performance.

The sculpted exterior is detailed with exquisite finishes such as a stealth-like front grille and Digital LED lighting units, which create a distinctive Daytime Running Light (DRL) signature. The eye-catching designs, the slimmest ever fitted to a Land Rover, sit above a sculpted, double-aperture lower bumper that incorporates a horizontal bisecting body-colour element that creates greater visual width, enhanced by black detailing.

Perfectly honed design elements are echoed at the rear, incorporating a sculpted tailgate with a full-width feature bearing the Range Rover script. Uninterrupted LED light graphics introduce surface LED technology to a production vehicle for the first time, providing a crisp and contemporary look at night that is vivid and consistent when viewed from any angle. A characteristic shoulder line runs the length of the vehicle, accentuated by new lower fender details and the longest spoiler ever fitted to a Range Rover.

The clean lines of the exterior are enhanced by beautifully executed flush glazing and door handles, a hidden waist rail finisher and laser-welded roof for a precise, technical and sophisticated appearance. These design-enabling technologies contribute to excellent aerodynamic performance, with New Range Rover Sport delivering a drag coefficient of just 0.29.

The new Dynamic model brings an even sharper focus to the performance SUV’s purposeful character with unique exterior design elements. Satin Grey alloy wheels are joined by Satin Burnished Copper finishes for the bonnet louvres and side ingots while the front grille and Range Rover lettering are finished in Matte Graphite Atlas.

With unique front and rear bumpers and bespoke lower cladding finished in body colour, the Dynamic delivers the most dramatic interpretation of the Range Rover Sport formula.

Prof Gerry McGovern OBE, Chief Creative Officer, Range Rover, said: “Our latest range Rover Sport embraces fully our modernist approach of vehicle design whilst amplifying its unquestionable sporting and confident character.”

New Range Rover Sport’s reductive design extends to its all-new interior, which features the trademark Range Rover Command Driving Position, the latest technologies and the finest materials, which combine for a compelling balance of sartorial elegance and visceral desire. The cockpit-like cabin sets the tone for the dynamic driving experience, providing excellent visibility while simultaneously cocooning the driver with a high, sloping centre console and intuitive technologies.

Innovative and sustainable material choices include tactile and lightweight Ultrafabrics™ premium textiles finished in attractive new Duo Tone colourways, while a unique textile option that extends to the dashboard and door detailing is also available. Alternatives include luxurious grained, Windsor or soft Semi-Aniline leather options.

These tactile materials seamlessly blend with new Moonlight Chrome interior finishers while elements like the integrated audio speakers, developed with Meridian and hidden behind the textile of the rear doors, contribute to the clean, crisp and modern aesthetic.

Engaging on every journey

New Range Rover Sport introduces more advanced chassis technologies than ever before, providing a comprehensive dynamic toolkit for the most engaging and dynamically capable driving experience.

The inherent stiffness and strength of the flexible mixed-metal architecture (MLA-Flex) – which provides up to 35 per cent higher torsional stiffness than the previous Range Rover Sport – lays the foundations for this technology. It harmoniously works with a suite of systems governed by the Integrated Chassis Control system – all specially tuned for New Range Rover Sport.

Nick Collins, Executive Director Vehicle Programmes, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “Land Rover’s pioneering flexible MLA architecture and the latest chassis systems come together to deliver the highest levels of dynamism we’ve ever seen on Range Rover Sport. Integrated Chassis Control governs the comprehensive suite of innovations, co-ordinating everything from the latest switchable-volume air suspension system to our Dynamic Response Pro electronic active roll control. The result is the most engaging and thrilling Range Rover Sport ever.”

New Dynamic Response Pro works hand-in-hand with the latest generation Dynamic Air Suspension, which introduces switchable-volume air springs for the first time.

Dynamic Response Pro provides ultimate roll control via a 48-volt electronic active roll control system, capable of applying up to 1,400Nm of torque across each axle, for a confidence-inspiring driving experience and new levels of body control and cornering composure.

Dynamic Air Suspension is fitted to every New Range Rover Sport and the intelligent system enhances the bandwidth of the suspension. This works by varying the pressure within the chambers (higher pressure provides stiffer damping) to deliver traditional Range Rover comfort with the dynamic handling expected from the Range Rover Sport. To optimise responses, the vehicle monitors the road ahead using eHorizon navigation data to pre-emptively prime for upcoming bends.

Adaptive Dynamics 2 technology contributes to dynamic capability by continuously controlling the Active Twin Valve Dampers to reduce unwanted body movements. It monitors external factors up to 500 times per second to deliver the perfect responses and, in harmony with the other chassis technologies, delivers the most precise and composed driving dynamics of any Range Rover Sport.

New Range Rover Sport’s cornering agility is taken to a new level with All-Wheel Steering, Torque Vectoring by Braking and the Electronic Active Differential. All-Wheel Steering provides rear-wheel steering of up to 7.3 degrees out of phase with the front wheels to achieve enhanced agility and manoeuvrability at low speeds, while turning in-phase for superior stability at high speeds. This gives New Range Rover Sport the turning circle of a hatchback and on-road agility of a much smaller car.

The very best of the New Range Rover Sport’s chassis systems combine in the Stormer Handling Pack, which includes Dynamic Response Pro, All-Wheel Steering, the Electronic Active Differential with Torque Vectoring by Braking and Configurable Programs. The latter provides the opportunity to personalise the driving modes, tailoring the driving experience both on and off road. All elements of this pack are standard on P510e Electric Hybrid and P530 powertrains.

All New Range Rover Sport models are fitted with an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, which intuitively anticipates where traction is required, efficiently engaging to provide the most effective progress in all conditions, while optimising efficiency.

Enhancing the off-road performance is Land Rover’s latest Terrain Response 2® system, which intelligently applies the most appropriate settings for the terrain. New Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control makes its debut on New Range Rover Sport and helps drivers navigate tricky terrain by maintaining steady progress according to the ground conditions. Drivers can select one of four comfort settings and the system intelligently adjusts the speed accordingly, allowing the driver to focus on steering.

Epitome of sporting luxury

New Range Rover Sport makes every journey an event. It can be honed to be as dynamically engaging as the driver desires, while offering enhanced levels of refinement and comfort. This ability to combine dual characters, offering heightened luxury and driver-focused engagement, is made possible by a comprehensive set of technologies and features.

Providing the perfect foundation for an engaging and supportive journey are 22-way adjustable, heated and ventilated electric memory front seats with massage function and winged headrests. The flagship seats provide the ultimate support for longer journeys and involving drives on winding roads, while rear passengers benefit from ergonomically optimised seat geometry, with a 31mm increase in legroom and 20mm greater knee clearance, for greater comfort and support.

Next-generation Cabin Air Purification Pro is available to create and maintain the perfect driving environment. It combines PM2.5 filtration and nanoeTM X technology to significantly reduce odours, bacteria and allergens, including the SARS-CoV-2 virus4. A second nanoeTM X device is fitted to the second row to provide consistent air quality throughout the cabin. An advanced CO2 Management function allows owners to purify the cabin before a journey, or while they are driving – ensuring increased alertness for every drive, and enhanced wellbeing for all occupants.

Powerful Meridian audio options are available, and the Meridian Signature Sound System is the most advanced and powerful audio system ever fitted to a Range Rover Sport. It presents an enveloping sound experience using 29 speakers, a new subwoofer and up to 1,430W of amplifier power – including four headrest speakers that enable those travelling in the four main seats of the vehicle to experience personal sound zones.

Next generation Active Noise Cancellation2 plays its part here, reducing the effect of road and tyre noise entering the cabin for ultimate cabin refinement or to allow occupants to enjoy the undiluted soundtrack provided by New Range Rover Sport’s powertrain. This experience is heightened when the vehicle is in the Dynamic driving mode, when the advanced system brings the engine sounds to the fore. In normal driving, microphones and accelerometers inside each wheel arch constantly monitor the sounds passing into the vehicle, while digital processors calculate the level of noise-cancelling sound required to filter this from the cabin – much like a pair of high-end headphones.

Instinctive convenience contributes to the sense of modern luxury and New Range Rover features Deployable Door Handles with Proximity Sensing, Soft Door Close and Approach Unlock, for effortless entry to the vehicle while preserving the clean lines of the exterior. Automated Walkaway Lock ensures security is guaranteed.

Seamless technology

Land Rover’s powerful Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0) supports an ecosystem of seamless connected technologies, including Software Over The Air (SOTA). The clever technology provides remote updates for 63 electronic modules, ensuring New Range Rover Sport remains at the cutting edge of innovation, modern technology and services throughout its life.

Alex Heslop, Director of Electrical Engineering, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “Living with the New Range Rover Sport couldn’t be easier thanks to its suite of connected technologies. Our award-winning Pivi Pro infotainment is at the heart of the experience and its haptic, curved floating touchscreen provides intuitive control of the vehicle systems.”

The award-winning Pivi Pro infotainment features a high resolution floating 13.1-inch curved touchscreen positioned at the centre of the modernist dashboard. Controlling everything from navigation to media and vehicle settings, it learns the user’s habits and intelligently personalises the onboard experience, becoming a truly intuitive personal assistant.

Pivi Pro features an easy-to-use interface with a home screen that can be personalised to include most frequently used functions, while the majority of features are accessed within just two taps of the main screen. Haptic feedback enhances the system by providing positive feedback to the operator’s inputs, reducing the need for the driver to take their eyes off the road to confirm their selection. The Pivi Pro screen is complemented by a 13.7-inch Interactive Driver Display, with high-definition graphics that echo the main Pivi system, and a reconfigurable layout so drivers can see the information that’s most important to them.

Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Wireless Android Auto™ are both fitted as standard3, meaning smartphones can be tucked out of the way on the dedicated 15W Wireless Device Charger, beneath the Pivi screen, without the need for trailing wires.

New Range Rover Sport’s dynamic performance and enhanced refinement is supported by the latest safety-focused Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). All models are fitted with Emergency Braking, 3D Surround Camera, including front and rear parking sensors, Wade Sensing, ClearSight Ground View6 and Manoeuvring Lights – Cruise Control, Driver Condition Monitor, Lane Keep Assist and Traffic Sign Recognition.

Electrified performance

A comprehensive line-up of electrified powertrains deliver customary Range Rover Sport performance. The range includes two extended range Electric Hybrids, six-cylinder Ingenium petrols and diesels using mild-hybrid technology, and an all-new V8 Twin Turbo. In 2024, the New Range Rover Sport line-up will evolve with the addition of a fully electric model.

The new P510e Electric Hybrid is engineered to meet the demands of drivers looking for a high-performance drive, impressive efficiency and more than 100km of zero emissions EV range. It seamlessly blends Land Rover’s 3.0-litre six-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with a powerful 105kW electric motor and 38.2kWh battery, producing a total system output of 510PS.

It is capable of 0-100km/h in just 5.4 seconds, an electric driving range of up to 113km (70 miles) and an expected real-world range of 88m (54 miles) – enough for most owners to complete up to 75 per cent of journeys on electric power5 – and CO2 emissions of just 18g/km.1 For longer journeys, the plug-in hybrid powertrain provides combined 740km (460 miles) of petrol and electric range.

A P440e Electric Hybrid is also available, producing a total of 440PS from its powertrain and the same all-electric driving range and low CO2 emissions. It too provides effortless acceleration and refinement, completing 0-100km/h in just 5.8 seconds (0-60mph in 5.5 seconds).

Alternatively, the new flagship V8 Twin Turbo produces 530PS for the most exhilarating Range Rover Sport character, accelerating from 0-100km/h in just 4.5 seconds (0-60mph in 4.3 seconds) with Dynamic Launch engaged and bringing an added level of visceral excitement to the line-up.

The comprehensive choice of powertrains includes powerful P360 and P400 mild-hybrid straight six Ingenium petrols, and six-cylinder D250, D300 and D350 mild-hybrid diesel engines.

Peerless capability

New Range Rover Sport is the most dynamically capable version of Land Rover’s luxury performance SUV ever, and the most competent away from paved roads. Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (iAWD) integrates with the latest all-terrain innovations and technologies to ensure its breadth of dynamic capability.

Rory O’Murchu, Vehicle Line Director, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “New Range Rover Sport’s advanced chassis dynamics feed into its immense capability away from the tarmac, utilising its hardware and software to full effect. It is the first vehicle to feature our new Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control, which has been engineered to help drivers focus on steering the vehicle by providing consistent and comfortable progress across rough terrain.”

Adaptive Off-Road Cruise Control is an evolution of All-Terrain Progress Control and allows the driver to set the desired speed and comfort level, from a choice of four settings, over rough surfaces. It is the first Land Rover to feature this capability, bringing enhanced off-road performance to the line-up by allowing the driver to focus solely on steering the vehicle across challenging terrain.

Terrain Response 2® automatically detects the surface and terrain to adapt the chassis to best deal with the situation, prompting and informing the driver via the Pivi Pro touchscreen. It works in harmony with the comprehensive chassis systems to make the most effective progress off-road.

New Range Rover Sport will be exclusively produced at the Solihull Manufacturing Facility in the UK alongside New Range Rover, on a state-of-the-art production line housed in the same building used to produce early Series Land Rovers. The historic location is the spiritual home of Land Rover and its reimagining as a new, ultra-modern centre for Range Rover and Range Rover Sport production epitomises the way the company protects and celebrates its unique heritage.

