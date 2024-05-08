Dubai, UAE: Headquartered between the dynamic regions of Asia Pacific and the Middle East, Origin Private Office proudly announces its establishment as the leading ultra-prime private office service provider. With an extensive global network already in place, Origin sets the standard for bespoke and discerning client services, and unrivalled expertise within the real estate sector. Origin's influence extends across key global markets, including Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, London, and Dubai. Ahead of its official launch, Origin has already transacted over $100M USD, with 90% of its business conducted off-market - reflecting its position as a trusted adviser and market-leading service provider.

Founded by a trio of industry experts with enviable achievements, Origin’s team is led by Ross Savas, Georgina Atkinson, and Scott Tanner. Each respective partner brings over a decade of experience with collective track records of excellence - most notably in the ultra-prime real estate sector. Kay & Burton’s Ross Savas (Managing Director) and Scott Tanner (Executive Chairman) - one of the most trusted Real Estate businesses in the world - have partnered with Georgina Atkinson, the British former Head of Knight Frank's U.S residential developments business. Georgina is a specialist in the Asia Pacific, Middle Eastern, U.S and U.K markets. Collectively, they drive Origin's unparalleled service offerings.

Origin’s sphere of influence proves wider and broader than their counterparts who operate solely out of the U.K. As the team has a wealth of global expertise, they bring unique knowledge and market insights when advising UHNWI, multi-generational families, family offices, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and celebrities on wealth management and global investments. Across all of Origin’s services, there is an overarching emphasis on the importance of providing personalised client experiences.

“Origin was born from our respective clients’ desire to collaborate on an ongoing basis, building meaningful Real Estate portfolios with people they trust.” Georgina Atkinson

"Georgina, Scott & I came together to create a boutique advisory firm where we can draw on our decades of experience to help manage, buy, sell, and market some of the finest properties around the world." Ross Savas

Origin will also be providing a global real estate development consultancy service – working with leading developers around the world from the point of site acquisition and pre-development, through to an international sales and marketing launch. Georgina is currently advising on a portfolio of significant, ultra-prime branded residential properties supporting their sales journey from end to end.

