Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - intimissimi, the iconic Italian brand synonymous with elegance and romance, announces the grand inauguration of its first store in Saudi Arabia at Panorama Mall in Riyadh. This highly anticipated premiere marks a milestone for the brand, introducing its world-renowned sophistication, classic Italian flair, and unsurpassed workmanship to the Kingdom for the first time.

The flagship store, located in the bustling Panorama Mall, is more than just a shopping destination—it is a celebration of femininity and style. Designed with intimissimi's standard attention to detail, the store aims to provide an immersive shopping experience in which consumers can browse luxurious products in a welcoming, easy-to-navigate setting. The store exudes the essence of Italian charm, giving women across the Kingdom a taste of the Italian elegance that has captured hearts all over the world.

"Our entry into Saudi Arabia marks an exciting milestone for intimissimi as we continue to expand our presence in the Middle East. This step reflects the Kingdom's increasing demand for luxury apparel and its dynamic, style-conscious community. We are thrilled to bring our elegant tradition to Saudi Arabia and look forward to becoming a cherished part of Riyadh's vibrant fashion scene," said Tamara Jaber, Brand Manager at intimissimi.

To celebrate the grand opening, intimissimi at Panorama Mall hosted an exclusive event, which drew a distinguished crowd, including some of Saudi Arabia’s top influencers and fashion enthusiasts. Guests were invited to explore the stunning new store and its captivating collections, enjoying an evening filled with glamour and sophistication. The event featured special promotions, and exclusive surprises, creating a truly unforgettable experience that marked the brand’s remarkable debut in the Kingdom.

intimissimi's exquisite collections, which include luxurious intimates, elevated knitwear, and comfy nightwear, will now be available for shoppers in Riyadh. Each piece exemplifies the brand's commitment to quality, innovation, and a thorough grasp of women's needs.

intimissimi's wardrobe combines Italian heritage with current designs to empower women with comfort and beauty, allowing them to feel confident and gorgeous at all times.

About intimissimi:

Since its founding in 1996, intimissimi has been at the forefront of lingerie design, combining Italian craftsmanship with contemporary fashion. With a commitment to high-quality fabrics, sophisticated design, and an inclusive approach, intimissimi brings women’s lingerie, loungewear, and accessories that inspire confidence and elegance. Now available in 53 countries with 1,719 stores worldwide, intimissimi has the experience and expertise to produce the finest lingerie for every woman's daily needs. intimissimi is designed with the modern woman in mind, for the woman who is comfortable in her own skin.