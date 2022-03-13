Riyadh, KSA: Jawwy TV, the premium OTT service by Intigral, is growing its presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is among the top OTT brands in terms of overall awareness, according to a recent survey conducted by Ipsos.

The study, conducted during Q3 2021, covered the entire Kingdom and included 2500 respondents. The respondents were from different nationalities, including Saudis, Arabs, and other expats.

Jawwy TV registered a high overall brand satisfaction rate, as 78% of the users surveyed said they are likely to continue using the service. Content quality, variety and exclusivity, ease of use, along with being great value for money were among the top drivers of customer loyalty.

Commenting on the results, Peter Mrkic, Chief Commercial Officer at Intigral, stated: “Jawwy TV is growing its presence in Saudi Arabia and the MENA markets, in line with Intigral’s expansion strategy. Supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, we leverage the nationwide digital ecosystem to contribute to the advancement of the entertainment industry by providing customers with a rich line up of world-class digital content and ensuring the best quality and content delivery. Throughout 2021, we successfully grew our reach to new markets while strengthening Jawwy TV’s offerings by partnering with world-leading content providers. The results of the survey confirm that we are heading in the right direction and drive us to continue to deliver high quality offerings to our subscribers while simultaneously driving higher levels of engagement.”

The study pointed out that Jawwy TV is on its way to becoming the leading challenger brand in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, scoring an awareness rate of 74%, a 15% increase y-o-y, in addition to a significant growth in all awareness KPIs during 2021.

The platform also ranked high on the level of customer service, as 73% of respondents reported being satisfied with the simplicity of the customer support contact process. In terms of brand equity, the survey revealed Jawwy TV’s strong associations with company understanding customers’ needs and variety of Video on Demand, Content and Live TV channels attributes.

Through its primary platform, Jawwy TV, Intigral runs a one-stop digital entertainment destination catering to diverse viewing trends and preferences across Saudi Arabia and the MENA region. The platform offers over 200+ live and free to air channels featuring content in Arabic and English, and a library with over 28,000 entries of Arabic and Western titles, as well as content curated through partnerships with 30 global, regional networks, including OSN, Fox, Starzplay, and Discovery.

In 2021, Intigral launched Jawwy TV App for Android TVs, Samsung TVs, as well as Apple TV, ensuring an enhanced streaming experience. The app’s intuitive user interface, as well as its enhanced search options, download feature and enhanced recommendation engines, enable viewers to enjoy an immersive viewing experience across multiple devices. Jawwy TV won the “Fastest Growing VOD Platform” award in 2021 from the prestigious Global Economics Awards.

About Intigral:

Intigral is a leading digital entertainment company in the MENA region, a subsidiary of the stc group and its digital media and entertainment arm. It provides digital solutions via its “Jawwy TV” and “Dawri Plus” platforms. Jawwy TV offers the latest movies, series, and premium and free-to- air TV channels, which can be accessed via the Jawwy TV App on a variety of devices including Smartphones and Smart TVs, or at home via a Jawwy TV Home set-top-box. The platform offers over 200 linear channels and 28,000+ videos that encompass top Arab and global productions including series and movies, in addition to a large library of exclusive and original entertainment content as well as movies brought to you immediately after their screening in theatres.

Dawri Plus platform provides an interactive streaming service for football and other sports and is one of the highest-rated sports platform, thanks to its unique viewing experience that can be accessed anywhere and anytime.