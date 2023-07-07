Dubai, UAE: Following eight successful years, INTERSECT BY LEXUS – DUBAI will close its doors on July 31st, 2023. Since opening in December 2015, INTERSECT BY LEXUS has been a staple in Dubai International Financial Centre, offering locals and visitors an opportunity to experience the ethos of the Lexus lifestyle without getting behind the wheel of a car.



INTERSECT BY LEXUS – DUBAI was meticulously designed to establish the perfect environment for inspiration and collaboration, a creative haven for people seeking enriched hospitality experiences. It is a place for guests to be entertained, inspired and educated, all while experiencing Omotenashi, a Lexus core value characterized by an unwavering commitment to exceptional hospitality.



INTERSECT BY LEXUS guests have been able to consistently experience innovative and emerging culinary talent from across the globe, most recently led by Head Sushi Chef Gerbert James. A uniquely talented individual with decades of experience at some of the UAE’s finest eateries, Chef Gerbert’s artisanal culinary creations reflect the delicate craftsmanship and Japanese heritage inherent in the Lexus brand.



“Over the years, we have brought an exceptional range of Japanese-fusion cuisine to our guests, which was complemented by a calendar of unique social experiences and brand activations. We have enjoyed welcoming likeminded guests to come and experience the essence of Lexus in an enjoyable social setting, and we’re grateful our patrons, partners and exceptional associates who have helped make INTERSECT BY LEXUS so successful,” said Saad Abdullah, General Manager, Marketing, Al-Futtaim Lexus.



INTERSECT BY LEXUS plays a vital role in highlighting the luxury and lifestyle element of the Lexus brand, by bringing communities together at the intersection between art, music, architecture, automotive and dining.

Since opening its doors in 2015, the venue has launched multiple customised events, from art exhibitions, social occasions boasting exceptional music and live entertainment, and CSR initiatives such as a partnership with UAE Food Bank to distribute food to those less fortunate.

To experience the Asian fusion cuisine and Omotenashi experience at INTERSECT BY LEXUS, call +971 4 355 9524, email reservations@intersectbylexus.ae, or visit www.intersectbylexus.ae for bookings.



About INTERSECT BY LEXUS

INTERSECT BY LEXUS aims to set new benchmarks in artisanal dining in the heart of DIFC. Originally launched in Dubai in 2015, INTERSECT BY LEXUS offers a unique experience where people can enjoy the very essence of Lexus without getting behind a steering wheel. INTERSECT BY LEXUS creates the perfect environment for inspiration and collaboration, a creative haven for people seeking enriched hospitality experiences.



The perfect venue for small to medium-sized events with a floorspace of 1,800 sq ft, INTERSECT BY LEXUS features unique event space across two floors. The upper floor restaurant offers dining for 60, with the largest table capable of seating 24 guests. For presentations, events of up to 60 people are accommodated, and for cocktail standing events, a guest list of 110 is possible. For corporate presentations, the space comes with all the latest AV requirements including a high-quality audio surround system and DJ mixer, with all major formats supported, projector and a 320 cm wide screen.



About Al-Futtaim – Lexus

Since its debut in 1989, Lexus has earned a worldwide reputation for high-quality vehicles and exemplary customer service in line with its Japanese ‘omotenashi’ roots - the tradition of anticipatory hospitality. Leader in hybrid technology in the luxury automotive scene, both globally and locally, Lexus offers the largest line-up of Hybrid Electric

Vehicles (HEV), which boast a number of advantages over traditional powertrains, such as high performance, unmatched fuel efficiency, substantial emissions saving, noise reduction and instantaneous acceleration.



In the UAE, Lexus is distributed by the Al-Futtaim Automotive Group and enjoys a strong network of showrooms and service centres across all 7 Emirates.



The Lexus sedan line-up includes IS, ES, ES Hybrid, LS and LS Hybrid and the SUV range includes UX, NX, NX Hybrid, RX, RX Hybrid, GX and LX. While the coupe range features the Lexus RC, LC, the F marque, home for Lexus performance vehicles, produces the RC F performance car.



Al-Futtaim Lexus is also home for INTERSECT BY LEXUS, a luxury space at DIFC where guests can enjoy hand-crafted food and drinks, while connecting with like-minded people and enjoying the premium Lexus lifestyle.



For more details please visit www.lexus.ae; Facebook: LexusAE; Instagram: lexusuae

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.



Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com



