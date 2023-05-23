Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

As part of its ongoing commitment to fostering the next generation of professionals, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) welcomed a group of 25 enthusiastic students from various colleges and universities in Ras Al Khaimah and other emirates. These students will undertake an extensive internship programme across different departments in RAKEZ, which will provide them with valuable real-world experience and insights into numerous fields.

RAKEZ internships aim to offer a dynamic and conducive environment for young professionals to learn, explore, and develop, the programme allows the interns to gain hands-on experience and industry knowledge. Furthermore, they will have the opportunity to contribute to a range of ongoing projects, enhancing their creativity and innovation skills within a supportive and collaborative framework.

During the orientation workshop that was organised for the interns accompanied by their supervisors from various colleges and universities, RAKEZ officials and mentors shared a glimpse of how various departments function and what they could expect to learn and experience during their internship.

Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ said, “We have always believed in the importance of nurturing new talent and providing them with the right opportunities to grow. This internship experience at RAKEZ is a stepping stone for these students to discover their potential and gain a comprehensive understanding of all the theoretical knowledge they gained during their educational journey, and applying it in a real workplace.”

On the same note, Director of Human Resources and Development, Aysha Sulaiman, added, “We are delighted to welcome these talented young minds to our organisation. Their fresh perspectives and innovative ideas are valuable to RAKEZ, where we will provide them with a nurturing environment to sharpen their knowledge and skills, making them future-ready."

Addressing the interns, Alya Al Shehhi, Work Placement Specialist at Higher Colleges of Technology of Ras Al Khaimah, said, “This would be a life-changing experience for students, and they should make the best use of this period. The mentors will be of great support paving the way for interns to see how the real professional world look like." She added, “RAKEZ is our best choice for work placements as all interns who joined RAKEZ earlier came back with a positive outlook and valuable experiences.”

Seema Mitra, University Student Internship and Placement Manager, University of Stirling, Ras Al Khaimah, said, “It was wonderful to see so many interns from different universities getting introduce to their mentors. We are sure our students will be experiencing a marvelous work exposure working with RAKEZ and absorb appropriate learnings for their career growth.”

RAKEZ offers regular internship opportunities in alignment with its broader goals of promoting educational enrichment and providing significant practical experiences that prepare the younger generation for the future workforce. This batch of interns will be placed under the mentorship of various departments and will be working on different projects in the fields of marketing, business development, client experience, IT, finance, engineering and sales for a duration of 2 months.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ)

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 18,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.