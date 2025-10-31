New Regus Abu Dhabi centres at Metal Park, Addax Tower and HQ Abu Dhabi, Pixel are impressive workspaces complete with co-working spaces, private offices, meeting rooms and creative areas

International Workplace Group, the world's largest platform for work with brands including Spaces and Regus, is opening three new state-of-the-art flexible workspaces in Abu Dhabi. With the long-term shift to more flexible ways of working, IWG is expanding its network to keep pace with rising demand across the UAE.

The addition of International Workplace Group’s latest locations in Abu Dhabi comes on the heels of the business posting its highest-ever revenue, cash flow and earnings growth in its history and achieving rapid network growth, with more new locations signed and opened in the first half of 2025 than in the entire first decade of its operations. IWG’s network now comprises more than one million rooms in 121 countries.

Situated on Al Reem Island and in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s industrial hub, KEZAD (Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi), these new locations are part of a drive by International Workplace Group to meet the sharply rising demand for top-class flexible working space in these areas.

Set to open in November, Abu Dhabi, Metal Park is a 1,300 sq m Regus office, occupying the first and second floors of Metal Park KEZAD, Al Ma'mourah - Khalifa Industrial Zone. The building provides space for established firms and start-ups across the traditional metal industry engaged in storage and handling, processing, and fabrication activities.

In November, the 2,111 sq m Regus Abu Dhabi, Addax Tower, will also open on the 43rd floor of the 60-storey commercial skyscraper, located in the main financial hub on Al Reem Island.

In partnership with FWS Group Ltd, the 1,234 sq m HQ Abu Dhabi, Pixel, will open in November in the vibrant Makers District. The new HQ centre is conveniently located near cultural and leisure landmarks, green spaces, fine dining, education and healthcare institutions, and support services essential to streamline business processes.

International Workplace Group’s Design Your Own Office service allows companies to tailor their space entirely to their requirements. The new Regus and HQ locations will include facilities, including private offices, meeting rooms, co-working and creative spaces. Investors decided to be part of the International Workplace Group platform to maximise the return on their real estate space by capitalising on the rapidly expanding demand for hybrid working.

Research by leading academics has found that greater flexibility over how and where employees work offers a multitude of benefits for workers, including enhanced work-life balance, financial savings and health benefits. Employers also reap the rewards of hybrid models through increased firm productivity, cost savings and a more efficient, engaged workforce. In fact, recent research by IWG and workplace consultancy Arup found that hybrid working can boost productivity by 11%. Facilitated by flexible workspaces, hybrid working could add up to $566 billion in GVA to the US economy annually by 2045 – the equivalent GVA of Austin, Texas[i].

With explosive market growth as companies of all sizes adopt more flexible and decentralised models for the long-term, it is predicted that 30% of all commercial real estate will be flexible workspaces by 2030. With International Workplace Group, partners can capitalise on this fast-growing sector while being supported by International Workplace Group’s unparalleled experience. Hybrid working offers companies a significantly lower cost base with an average saving of $11,000 per employee[ii].

International Workplace Group is the leading global platform for work – featuring thousands of locations in more than 120 countries – with members able to access all the locations and business services via the IWG app.

As the ongoing shift towards more flexible, decentralised and hybrid models of working accelerates, the potential for further growth is exponential, with an estimated 1.2 billion white collar workers globally and a total addressable market of more than $2 trillion. In 2024, International Workplace Group welcomed 899 new partner locations and counts 83 per cent of Fortune 500 companies among its customer base.

Mark Dixon, CEO & Founder of International Workplace Group PLC, commented: “We are establishing a stronger and much-needed footprint in Abu Dhabi with these latest openings. As an important business hub, Abu Dhabi is a fantastic place for us to boost our expansion plans. We are very pleased to work in partnership with local and international property owners under management agreements that add cutting-edge workspaces to their buildings.

“Our new openings in Abu Dhabi come at a time when more and more companies are discovering that flexible and platform working is incredibly popular with employees, improving their work-life balance and satisfaction, while also providing a multitude of benefits to companies. Our workplace model is proven to increase productivity and allows for a business to scale up or down at significantly reduced costs while providing access to thousands of locations.”

