The International SOS Foundation has launched its 2024 Duty of Care Awards & Summit, which will take place on 31 October 2024 in Sydney, Australia.

The event gathers leading experts to discuss, debate, and share best practices while honouring organisations and individuals around the world for their dedication to protecting the health, safety, security, and wellbeing of their global workforce. As the acceleration of a changing risk environment continues to impact the ability of organisations to manage the resilience of their people and operations, the Awards’ theme remains – Leading Change for a Re-Imagined Future.

This year’s Duty of Care Summit will feature industry-leading experts to discuss topics such as AI, Climate Resilience, Geopolitical Instability, Workplace Violence, Diversity & Inclusion in the Workplace, Mental Health & Wellbeing, Travel & Mobility Trends and more.

With employees being the cornerstone of any successful business, their well-being and safety is the top priority for organisations across the world. For instance, the Middle East, which is emerging as a leading hub for global businesses and fostering innovation, has attributed higher significance to upholding the Duty of Care responsibilities. As a crucial element of operational success and resilience, businesses in the UAE and the larger Middle East are progressively implementing measures to guarantee the health, safety, and well-being of their workforce.

Since 2016, the Awards have recognised outstanding organisations and individuals ranging from large technology conglomerates, and non-profit organisations, to airlines, financial services, and manufacturing companies.

There are six award categories: Duty of Care Ambassador (individual contributor), Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG), Inclusion & Diversity, Innovation and two brand new categories, Crisis Agility & Response and Workplace Wellbeing. The Awards will be evaluated by a panel of sector-leading expert judges* and a host of internationally recognised organisations. Our shortlist will be announced by July 2024 with winners announced live at the Awards on 31 October in Sydney.

Kai Boschmann, Executive Director of the International SOS Foundation said, “As a continuously rising risk environment puts pressure on organisations and executives to uphold their Duty of Care responsibilities, the purpose of the Summit & Awards could not be more pertinent. This year’s Duty of Care events look to reimagine the future of organisational resilience to bring positive change. We are pleased to have, again this year, received a high calibre of award entries spanning the globe. This will be our first ever International SOS Foundation Duty of Care Awards & Summit in Australia, a region with strong emphasis on health, safety, and security.”

The 2024 Global Duty of Care Awards will be presented in the following categories:

Crisis Agility & Response *NEW*

Duty of Care Ambassador (individual contributor)

Environmental, Social, Corporate Governance (ESG)

Inclusion & Diversity

Innovation

Workplace Wellbeing *NEW*

Our 2024 Duty of Care Awards esteemed judging panel includes:

Jennifer Syed

Deputy Head of Region, Asia-Pacific

Adam Smith International Dr Jennifer Sisson

Dean, Faculty of Travel Medicine, Australian College of Tropical Medicine

Chair, International Society of Travel Medicine’s Travel for Work Amy Elleway

Special Counsel, Lexbridge Lawyers

Project Manager & Legal Counsel, National Hydrogen Regulatory Review, Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW), Australian Government Kevin Zuccato

Member, Forum of Australasian Security Executives (FASE) General Manager Group Security, Australian Post Peter Koh Chair Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) APAC Er. Ho Siong Hin

President

International Association of Labour Inspection (IALI) Franck Baron

President

International Federation of Risk & Insurance Management Associations (IFRIMA) Annacel Natividad Chairperson Pan-Asia Risk and Insurance Management Association (PARIMA) Deborah de Cerff Founder The Employee Mobility Institute (TEMI) Dr Rob McDonald Adjunct Professor, Monash University’s Centre for Occupational and Environmental Health Advisory Council, Turner Institute for Brain & Mental Health

Neil Solomon VP, Asia-Pacific & Latin America UKG

Duty of Care Summit:

To preview our Summit agenda and speakers and to purchase early-bird tickets to attend, visit the event website.

ISO 31030 Training:

A day before the event, on 30 October, the International SOS Foundation will be hosting its CPD-accredited ISO 31030 training course designed to provide individuals responsible for, or part of their organisations travel risk management team with the competencies necessary to enhance their travel risk management (TRM) programme. The course led by our health and security experts equip stakeholders with the practical tools necessary to develop or update their travel risk management policies to address the most pertinent risks impacting their workforce.

-Ends-

About the International SOS Foundation

Established in 2011, the International SOS Foundation ― Ambassadors for Duty of Care www.internationalsosfoundation.org – has the goal of improving the safety, security, health and welfare of people working abroad or on remote assignments through the study, understanding and mitigation of potential risks. The escalation of globalisation has enabled more individuals to work across borders and in unfamiliar environments; exposure to risks which can impact personal health, security and safety increases along with travel.

The Foundation is a registered charity and was started with a grant from International SOS. It is a fully independent, non-profit organisation. For more information on Duty of Care and the International SOS Foundation, please visit http://www.internationalsosfoundation.org/

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com