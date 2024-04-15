Riyadh, KSA: “International Property Media”, the leading global company that is considered one of the most reliable organizations in granting global real estate awards, announced the launch of a special category within its international awards entitled “Saudi Arabia Property Awards”, which is the first of its kind in the Kingdom and the Middle East region. It is awarded based on precise and globally approved criteria, showcases the strength and reliability of the Saudi real estate sector, its rapid growth and tremendous development, and enhances the Kingdom’s position as a global economic hub in the international arena.

For his part, Stuart Shield, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of “International Property Media”, said: “Saudi Arabia is a tremendous economic power, and its real estate sector shows strength, rapid growth, and remarkable development, which has made it an attractive destination for global investors.”

He added: “The outstanding milestones that have been achieved, the amazing success of the mega projects being implemented in the Kingdom, such as NEOM, the Red Sea Project, Qiddiya and others, and the ambitious future vision of the Kingdom, have inspired us to launch the “Saudi Arabia Property Awards”. This award expresses our commitment to highlighting the distinguished real estate achievements in the Kingdom, which allows us to contribute to strengthening the Kingdom’s position as a global economic center and a leading destination for investment.

Shield invited Saudi real estate companies to participate in this global award, which is launched with the “Arabian Property Awards,” by submitting through the award’s link, where they can present and compete their real estate projects locally, regionally, and globally.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Al Hamoud, the Official Spokesperson for the International Awards in the Arab region, expressed pride and happiness for the launch of a global real estate award under the name of Saudi Arabia. He stressed the provision of support and advice to Saudi real estate companies wishing to join this prominent award, which is the first of its kind in the Kingdom.

He added: “We constantly monitor the rapid development of the real estate market in Saudi Arabia and the great and continuous efforts being made to modernize the infrastructure, develop major urban projects, and provide a safe investment environment that is an attractive point to investors, which has effectively contributed to achieving economic stability, and reflects the extent of maturity and professionalism that this vital sector has reached. It is considered one of the most important sectors contributing to achieving the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030 goals, which aims to build a prosperous future for the next generations.

Notably, the International Property Awards, launched nearly 30 years ago in the United Kingdom, have gained the trust of the global real estate sector because the presented awards are supervised by an elite group of more than 100 experts specialized in real estate, marketing, interior design, development, and architecture, to ensure transparency and objectivity in evaluating real estate achievements.

The organizing committee extends an invitation to all real estate companies to submit their projects through the awards link: propertyawards.net, and submit their questions or inquiries to the email address awards@bernaysmedia.com.