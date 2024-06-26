Dubai: International interior design studio BALCON aims to provide exquisite homes for its clients as the property market in Dubai grows and the number of expats moving to the Middle East increases.

Studio’s new service for exclusive home furnishing provides comprehensive aesthetic home improvement to clients, bringing their vision to life. We work closely with each client from initial consultation to final touches to ensure every detail reflects their unique style and preferences. Our goal is to not only meet but exceed client expectations, creating a beautiful and functional home. We use the best materials and adhere to the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship in everything we do, whether it's choosing elegant furniture, custom-making luxurious fabrics, or finishing details. Our team works with precision and care on every aspect, ensuring every detail is perfect.

BALCON's team in Dubai consists of designers with different approaches and styles of interior design. This unique feature of the company allows customers to choose the style and designer they want to work with to create their dream project. Our goal is to create unique interiors with character. Our aim is to develop individual signatures and create spaces that are an organic extension of their owners.

BALCON's Dubai office offers turnkey solutions, from concept development to project implementation.

Maryana Sorokina/ Head of PR – Balcon Studio | E: sorokina@balcon.studio

About BALCON studio

BALCON stands as an international design powerhouse that has been implementing visionary projects in interior design worldwide since 2013. Our ethos revolves around celebrating uniqueness. Each member

of our design team flourishes in their distinct creative journey. With a diverse range of over 10 original styles to choose from, our studio embraces individuality.

With a rich portfolio of around 500 completed projects spanning the UAE, Russia, the USA, Libya, and Europe, we’ve left our mark on diverse spaces including apartments, villas, clubhouses, offices, restaurants, hotels, boutiques, and various commercial, public venues.

www.balconstudio.com