Dubai, UAE – The International Code Council (ICC) is proud to announce its active participation in two of the Middle East’s leading construction and engineering forums: the 9th CSCEC ME Technical Conference and the MEP International Conference (MEPIC) MENA 2025, both taking place in Dubai this October.

As a global leader in building safety, codes, and standards, ICC continues to drive innovation and sustainability across the built environment through collaboration, technical expertise, and thought leadership.

The MEPIC MENA 2025 held from October 27 to 28 at Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Dubai, will take place under the theme “Shaping the Future of MEP for a Smarter, Greener, and Energy-Efficient MENA Built Environment”. The event will bring together regional and international experts to explore the integration of cutting-edge technologies and intelligent systems in modern MEP infrastructure.

Representing ICC, Mohamed Amer, Managing Director of ICC MENA, will join the Leadership Panel on ‘Strategic Approaches for Managing Urban Infrastructure Expansion and Complex MEP Project Delivery in MENA’s rapidly developing cities’. The discussion will focus on sustainable urban growth, regulatory frameworks, innovative delivery models, and the critical role of public-private partnerships in building resilient and scalable infrastructure across the region.

In line with ICC’s commitment to advancing construction excellence, Amer will also participate in the CSCEC ME Technical Conference, scheduled for October 30 at the Hilton Al Habtoor City, Dubai. Organized by China State Construction Engineering Corporation Middle East (CSCEC ME) under the theme “Showcasing Revolutionary Modern Methods of Construction in Redefining Tomorrow,” the event continues to serve as a premier platform for technical exchange and innovation in the industry.

Amer will moderate a panel discussion titled “From Innovation to Implementation: Unifying Authority, Standards, and Compliance in Modular Construction,” examining how harmonized codes and collaborative frameworks can accelerate the region’s transition toward modular and sustainable construction practices.

Through its engagement in these two flagship conferences, ICC reaffirms its dedication to supporting the Middle East’s construction sector in achieving higher standards of safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

About the International Code Council

The International Code Council is the leading global source of model codes and standards and building safety solutions. International Code Council codes, standards and solutions are used to ensure safe, affordable and sustainable communities and buildings worldwide.

More information about ICC MENA: www.iccsafe.org/mena

Middle East Media Enquiries should be directed to AllDetails:

Diane D’costa, Senior PR Account Manager

Email: diane.dcosta@alldetails.net

Chamodi Gunawardane, Junior PR Account Manager,

Email: chamodi.gunawardena@alldetails.net