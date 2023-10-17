Wall covering and window interior specialist for over 130 years, Sedar Global has opened two new locations in Al Malqa, Riyadh KSA and Reem Mall, Abu Dhabi UAE. The store openings mark the fourth store to open in Abu Dhabi and first mall store location in the emirate, as well as seventh store to open in Saudi Arabia.

Located on the ground floor at mega shopping destination Reem Mall which sits on the picturesque Al Reem Island, the 174sqm Sedar Reem Mall store opened doors in September 2023 following on from the Sedar Al Malqa store, occupying 130sqm in the abundant northern neighbourhood of Riyadh. Bringing the number of outposts to over 30, across 11 countries in the GCC, MENA regions including; UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco, Bahrain, Iraq, Yemen, Qatar, Oman, Sudan as well stores in Canada and design hub in Northern Italy.

Shoppers will have access to unique design options including recently added upholstery lines available to shop at Sedar UAE based stores for the first time this year and will be able to enjoy a new level of autonomy when making purchasing decisions with interactive screens giving visitors the freedom to fully customise and purchase curtains as well as wallpaper, blinds, pillow and folding doors.

Following the new look and feel that has already been rolled out revitalising over 10 existing Sedar stores since 2022, both new locations take on a more friendly and approachable visual identity for consumers. Aiming to reach a wider, international millennial and Gen Z audience, the spaces take on a look Inspired by Sedar Global’s highly successful brand campaign ‘Your Space Your Art’, store interiors are brightened with bold colours and include new technology to create interactive design spaces enhancing consumer engagement.

Nahel Selo Creative Director at Sedar Global says “we are delighted to be able to expand our store locations for both KSA and the UAE shoppers, and have done so in an effort to better meet the growing need and demands of our customers. Al Malqa Riyadh in particular has witnessed a surge in population numbers in recent years due to the neighbourhood’s sophistication, services and real estate offerings so was a natural next store location opening for the Saudi market. Similarly, our recent expansion into mall store locations for Dubai customers since 2022 has been received with great success and we were keen to offer a similar shopping option and roll out our first mall location for our Abu Dhabi based consumers”.

The two new retail stores showcase an array of products that carefully keep an eye on new interior trends including blinds, curtains, wallpaper, folding doors, throw pillows, awnings and home-automation, in 2023 Sedar Global expanded their lines to focus on sustainable designs and to include upholstery fabrics to better suit consumer interior demands. Sedar have also continued to keep an eye on their trend led consumer, expanding their portfolio of world-renown partners to include Karl Lagerfeld lines. As well as extending smart automation services from Somfy and designs from Armani/Casa, Roberto Cavalli, Versace Home, Missoni Home, Swarovski and Jannelli Volpi to name a few; in addition to several sought-after sub-brands including Marcopolo, Amazona, Fujikawa, York Weave and Antartica. Shoppers can select from thousands of fabric and wallpaper selections from hundreds of suppliers across the globe from some of the finest factories known for soft furnishings. Providing the highest quality fabrics for liveable interiors, dealing with B2B and B2C clients across the globe, shoppers can work with Sedar’s specialist in house style team to customise, tailor design and fit out interiors to their exact needs.

As well as their renowned VIP in-store experience which continues to roll out for 2023, Sedar Global’s e-commerce platform has seen a refresh including an evolving virtual store and high end-to-end shopping immersive VR experience. Specially designed to provide the unique 360 experience customers enjoy in store virtually, customers can now shop and organise a room makeover from their computer. From consulting, manufacturing, delivery to installation – Sedar continue to work closely on design elements of their e-commerce platform to build in virtual home consultation services for taking measurements and styling consultancy. Working on a user-friendly platform that doesn’t alienate less tech-savvy users and that maintains that unique one-to-one shopping experience appeal of Sedar.

The new Reem Mall, Abu Dhabi UAE store is located on the ground floor and Al Malqa, Riyadh KSA store is located at Anas Ibn Malik Road, Al Malqa, Riyadh 13521, Saudi Arabia. Shop Sedar Global’s collections in stores now or from the comfort of your home at www.sedarglobal.com.

-Ends-

About Sedar Global

Catering to the window and wall décor industry for over 130 years, Sedar Global offer curtains, wallpaper, awnings, blinds, folding doors, curtain accessories and pillows from Marco Polo, Fujikawa, Amazona, Anatartica as well as internationally renowned names including Jannelli & Volpi, Armani/Casa, Swarovski, Versace, Somfy and York Weave amongst others

One of the world’s leading companies in manufacture, design and installation of window and wall décor Sedar has over 30 showrooms across 11 countries including the UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Egypt, Iraq and is in the process of expanding across further territories worldwide.

Sedar Global meet the highest in international retail standards offering a unique one-stop-shop experience through their showrooms and digital platform that integrate advanced technology, manufacturing, design, product ranges and personalised services for customers.

Counting royalty, airlines and hotels among its customers, Sedar Global can now be found in millions of homes, business and government institutions worldwide. In the past 12 months Sedar’s key projects include Oman Across Ages Museum Project, New Student Affairs Building in Doha, Najmat Tower in Abu Dhabi, Dukkan Air Base in Qatar and Kempinski Business Bay in Dubai, The Bridge Lifestyle Hub in Abu Dhabi. Previous completed projects include Emerald Palace Kempinski Dubai, Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, Damac Properties in Dubai, Burj Al Arab in Dubai, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Aramco in Riyadh, King Hamad Hospital in Manama, National Bank of Oman in Salalah.

