Dubai: – InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, the world's first and largest international luxury hotel brand, is embarking on an exciting new chapter with the launch of an extensive global brand evolution announced today.

As part of IHG Hotels & Resorts' luxury and lifestyle portfolio, InterContinental is set to yet again reimagine the luxury travel experience, striking a harmonious balance between freedom and familiarity. This transformative journey is driven by the brand’s long held belief that travel can expand minds and connect cultures, enhanced by cutting-edge technology, innovative design, and the exceptional talents of InterContinental’s diverse team members.

A FOCUS ON MODERN LUXURY TRAVELLERS AND DIVERSITY

InterContinental aims to captivate the imaginations of modern luxury travellers by satisfying their desire for knowledge and culturally rich experiences. This holistic evolution includes new offerings and experiences, a fresh brand culture, unique brand differentiators, and a game-changing food and beverage and hotel design strategy tailored to the traveller of tomorrow. With InterContinental hotels in the world’s finest cities from Rome to Shanghai, and 93 new hotels and resorts in the pipeline, these concepts will shape the future of InterContinental.

Tom Rowntree, Vice President of Luxury Brands at IHG Hotels and Resorts, said: “This isn't a rebrand or repositioning; rather, it's a comprehensive transformation from start to finish of InterContinental, ensuring we stay at the forefront of crafting a luxury experience for the modern luxury traveler. Collaborating with our 215 hotels worldwide, we are committed to delivering precisely what todays and tomorrows guests, owners and colleagues require.

"At its core, this brand evolution revolves around our exceptional team members globally. Alongside a new brand service platform, we're introducing a fresh brand culture and a range of programmes aimed at attracting and retaining the finest talent in the industry. Our colleague brand culture is grounded in InterContinental's core belief that travel expands the mind. We unite in diversity and wherever you are in the world, you belong at InterContinental.”

INTENTIONAL FLEXIBILITY FOR MODERN LIFESTYLES

Modern travellers lead diverse lives, and InterContinental acknowledges the need for seamless transitions throughout their day. To address this, the brand is committed to helping guests "shape shift" through their day.

New initiatives include scientifically backed food and beverage programmes aimed at helping guests reduce travel fatigue while ensuring dining options reflect differing guest needs throughout the day. All guests will also receive access to the Timeshifter, a jet lag app which enables travelers to use the latest circadian science to adjust quickly to new time zones. InterContinental is collaborating with neuroscience-based designer Isabelle Sjövall to revolutionize guestroom spaces to enhance the restorative process needed for travel fatigue and reimagine other versatile physical spaces so they can seamlessly adapt to evolving needs at different times of the day.

INSIDER EXPERTISE; UNRIVALLED KNOWLEDGE OF CULTURE

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, with properties in 60 countries, leverages its rich history as a pioneer in hospitality. The brand's colleagues serve as cultural connectors, helping guests embrace and explore cities and local neighbourhoods. The concierge, at the heart of cultural exploration, will play an even more significant role. InterContinental will develop innovative Concierge Galleries in hotel lobbies, transforming them into epicenters of unrivaled local, cultural knowledge. Going far beyond the standard concierge desk, these new outposts will more closely resemble a luxury boutique, bringing together interactive displays, library spaces and informative features, in some cases even art installations or designer pop-ups. From a design perspective, these social spaces will eschew the traditional desk in favor of a more interactive worktable allowing for more natural and engaging interactions between the guest and concierge

INCREDIBLE OCCASIONS; THE VERY BEST MOMENTS IN LIFE

Modern luxury travellers place great value on special moments and celebrations but finding time to plan for them can be challenging as life gets busier. Long considered the setting of countless celebrations and special moments, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts will further elevate micro-occasions for guests who wish to enjoy any number of life’s milestones, from birthdays to baby showers, through its brand-new Incredible Occasions programme.

The Incredible Occasions programme will help signpost bookable spaces around the hotel, where groups of guests can enjoy privacy while celebrating memorable moments. Unlike grand settings or spacious ballrooms, each intimate space will include programming and packages, consisting of amenities and experiences, such as beautiful tablescapes, thoughtful gestures or private masterclasses which can be offered.

Bringing together expertise, infrastructure and imagination, InterContinental will also unveil Celebration Suites across its global portfolio. These are reimagined spaces designed specifically to help guests elevate life’s most special moments, from lavish dinner parties to landmark birthdays.

CULTIVATED ELEGANCE; A PORTFOLIO OF FASCINATION

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts boasts a diverse portfolio of remarkable properties catering to various travel needs and purposes. The brand evolution focuses on further elevating quality design and timeless style under the umbrella of "Cultivated Elegance."

Melissa Messmer, Global Head of Design for Luxury Brands at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “Each InterContinental hotel or resort is an experience-driven bespoke concept, tied together by our new Design Pillars that form the strength of our brand design style, Cultivated Elegance.”

InterContinental's diverse style domains cater to different traveller preferences, from idyllic escapes such as InterContinental Maldives to romantic getaways at InterContinental Rome Ambasciatori Palace to unique stays at properties such as Bill Bensley-designed InterContinental Khao Yai.

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts' global brand evolution embraces modernity, diversity and the desire for meaningful experiences, ensuring that guests can continue to explore the world while feeling right at home.

With acquisitions and new brand launches, IHG Hotels & Resorts has become a significant player in the luxury & lifestyle segment, offering a unique portfolio that spans over 479 properties in more than 70 countries.

-Ends-

Media Contact:

Annabel Rayer, Global Director of Communications (Luxury & Lifestyle Brands)

IHG Hotels & Resorts

E-mail: annabel.rayer@ihg.com

Lee Edelstein, Senior Vice President

The Brandman Agency

E-mail: lee@brandmanagency.com

About InterContinental

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts makes travel alluring, with insights from over 75 years of experience. Each of our properties provides a gateway to the glamour of The InterContinental Life. As a brand, we aim to embody global sophistication through our superior, understated service and exceptional amenities. What makes us truly different is the genuine interest we show our guests through personalized and attentive services. We offer our most valued guests signature VIP services through a dedicated InterContinental®Ambassador programme and an exclusive Club InterContinental experience. We connect our well-travelled guests to what’s special about a destination, so they enjoy authentic local experiences that will enrich their lives. For more information and to book, visit intercontinental.com, and connect with us on Facebook and Instagram.

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good. With a family of 19 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has over 6,000 open hotels in over 100 countries, and more than 1,800 in the development pipeline.

Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo

Premium: voco hotels, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels

Essentials: Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express, avid hotels

Suites: Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites

Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront Resorts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 325,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.